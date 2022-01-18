Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Singer Iona Fyfe believes music industry has been ‘left out to dry’ by Omicron Covid restrictions

By David Mackay
January 18, 2022, 8:11 am Updated: January 18, 2022, 9:23 am
Iona Fyfe. Courtesy Elly Lucas.
Iona Fyfe. Courtesy Elly Lucas.

North-east folk singer Iona Fyfe believes the live music industry has been “left out to dry” in the current Omicron Covid restrictions.

Scottish Government rules have capped capacities for indoor events at 200 if seated and just 100 if standing since Boxing Day.

The restrictions to try and slow the spread of the highly infectious strain have decimated the events sector due to the limits making events unviable.

Huntly singer Ms Fyfe says her and other performers have faced a Christmas and New Year with many cancelled shows – describing the situation throughout the pandemic as a “nightmare”.

And the performer, who is a committee member of Musicians’ Union Scotland, has called for the current Covid restrictions to be eased to allow Glasgow-based Celtic Connections and Burns Night events to go ahead in January.

She told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland: “Over the last two months so many musicians have had cancellations at Christmas and New Year when there is a lot of work.

Iona Fyfe performing at the Scottish Crannog Centre in Perthshire
Iona Fyfe performing at the Scottish Crannog Centre in Perthshire. Photo: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

“I have had a lot of income cancelled as well as so many other musicians.

“But this time, due to Omicron, we don’t have the self-employed income support grant so things have been a little harder this time round.

“Creative Scotland has been really amazing at mobilising really quickly with a cancellation fund, where musicians who could demonstrate they had a gig cancelled or postponed could apply with a turnaround of up to 20 days for up to £2,000 – that is amazing.

“But for the bigger picture there has been an industry that has been completely left out to dry without self-employed income support.

“I know Omicron has completely changed things, but at the end of the day it is people who cannot work due to the restrictions.”

‘There has been a lot of emphasis on sport, not enough on music’

The Scottish Government has allocated £10million to Creative Scotland to help support the industry for lost work between November 2021 and March 2022.

The self-employed income support scheme, which was administered by the UK Government, closed for claims on September 30 last year.

Iona Fyfe is hopeful capacity restrictions at venues will be eased but believes other Omicron Covid regulations should remain in force to help control the virus – including face coverings, vaccine passports and proof of a negative lateral flow test result.

She added: “There’s been a lot of emphasis on sport, but not enough on music and the arts. Celtic Connections has been almost completely decimated and rebuilt in the last few weeks.”

Later today, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will unveil the plan to ease the next wave of restrictions. Follow her updates on our live blog from 2.15pm.

