Peterhead councillor quits Tories – but won’t say why

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire councillor has quit the Tories – but insists the move is nothing to do with national outrage over rule-breaking parties at Westminster.

Dianne Beagrie, who was elected as a Scottish Conservative candidate in 2017, will spend the final few months of her five-year term as an independent.

The Peterhead North and Rattray member made the announcement amid the ongoing scandal over lockdown-breaking bashes at Downing Street.

Despite the timing, she denied that had anything to do with her decision.

Ms Beagrie would say only that her change of heart was “personal” when pressed for an explanation.

Dianne Beagrie: ‘The time is right’

Today she told us that she hasn’t yet made up her mind on whether to contest her seat again in May.

She said: “I have taken the decision not to go forward as a Conservative candidate for the next elections and felt the time was right for me to move to the Aligned Independent group.

“The move will not affect my commitment and passion I have for my ward and community.”

Unrest among other Aberdeenshire Tories

It comes at a time when tensions between Tories north and south of the border have never been more strained.

Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross last week urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign.

In response, Jacob Rees-Mogg branded him a “political lightweight”.

Mr Ross was backed by Tory MSPs including North East representative Douglas Lumsden.

And Ms Beagrie’s Aberdeenshire Council colleague Robbie Withey also supported calls for the PM to quit.

In a Facebook post, he said: “Throughout the last two years we have all made incredible personal sacrifices amid the pandemic.

“We’ve stuck by the rules and all played our role in doing what we can to stem the flow of the virus.”

‘Sickening and heartbreaking’

He added: “I remember dealing with hundreds of constituents throughout that time, some on the phone in tears because they can’t see their families.

“It is sickening and heartbreaking to learn that whilst I dealt with those cases, and we all stuck by the rules, they were actually being broken by the very people who put them in place.

“An apology is simply not enough.”

It is understood that no Conservative councillors in neighbouring Aberdeen plan to leave the group.