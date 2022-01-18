Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead councillor quits Tories – but won’t say why

By Ben Hendry
January 18, 2022, 3:55 pm
Dianne Beagrie is cutting ties with the Tory party
Dianne Beagrie is cutting ties with the Tory party

An Aberdeenshire councillor has quit the Tories – but insists the move is nothing to do with national outrage over rule-breaking parties at Westminster.

Dianne Beagrie, who was elected as a Scottish Conservative candidate in 2017, will spend the final few months of her five-year term as an independent.

The Peterhead North and Rattray member made the announcement amid the ongoing scandal over lockdown-breaking bashes at Downing Street.

Despite the timing, she denied that had anything to do with her decision.

Ms Beagrie would say only that her change of heart was “personal” when pressed for an explanation.

Peterhead councillor Dianne Beagrie remains tight-lipped about her decision. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council

Dianne Beagrie: ‘The time is right’

Today she told us that she hasn’t yet made up her mind on whether to contest her seat again in May.

She said: “I have taken the decision not to go forward as a Conservative candidate for the next elections and felt the time was right for me to move to the Aligned Independent group.

“The move will not affect my commitment and passion I have for my ward and community.”

Unrest among other Aberdeenshire Tories

It comes at a time when tensions between Tories north and south of the border have never been more strained.

Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross last week urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign.

In response, Jacob Rees-Mogg branded him a “political lightweight”.

Mr Ross was backed by Tory MSPs including North East representative Douglas Lumsden.

And Ms Beagrie’s Aberdeenshire Council colleague Robbie Withey also supported calls for the PM to quit.

A group of men dressed as Boris Johnson stage a mock lockdown party protest outside Downing Street (Photo: Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock)

In a Facebook post, he said: “Throughout the last two years we have all made incredible personal sacrifices amid the pandemic.

“We’ve stuck by the rules and all played our role in doing what we can to stem the flow of the virus.”

‘Sickening and heartbreaking’

He added: “I remember dealing with hundreds of constituents throughout that time, some on the phone in tears because they can’t see their families.

“It is sickening and heartbreaking to learn that whilst I dealt with those cases, and we all stuck by the rules, they were actually being broken by the very people who put them in place.

“An apology is simply not enough.”

It is understood that no Conservative councillors in neighbouring Aberdeen plan to leave the group.

Explained: How to sack a Tory prime minister

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal