Red sky in the morning: People across north and north-east share stunning sunrise pictures

People lucky enough to live in the north and north-east of Scotland were marvelling at the sky this morning, as a magnificent sunrise lit it up in pink, orange and crimson.

Not long afterwards, social media was also lighting up with pictures of the view, taken by people in the city and countryside.

The images in the gallery above were all taken by staff at the Press & Journal and Evening Express.

Reader Agnes Coull sent in a beautiful picture she took of the sky over Cults this morning.

Here are a few more highlights found on Twitter.

Another spectacular Moray sky this morning. Isn’t our world just mesmerising? 🌅🙏 pic.twitter.com/zovWBS8l2a — Richard Lochhead (@RichardLochhead) January 18, 2022

Did you get any nice pictures of this morning’s sunrise? Please send them in to livenews@ajl.co.uk