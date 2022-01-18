Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Red sky in the morning: People across north and north-east share stunning sunrise pictures

By Craig Munro
January 18, 2022, 9:15 am Updated: January 18, 2022, 12:18 pm
Sunrise in Cults.
Sunrise in Cults. Picture by Philippa Gerrard

People lucky enough to live in the north and north-east of Scotland were marvelling at the sky this morning, as a magnificent sunrise lit it up in pink, orange and crimson.

Not long afterwards, social media was also lighting up with pictures of the view, taken by people in the city and countryside.

Sunrise in Elgin. Picture by David Mackay
Sunrise in Stonehaven. Picture by Frank O'Donnell
Sunrise in Stonehaven. Picture by Scott Begbie
Sunrise in Aberdeen. Picture by David Dalziel
Sunrise in Aberdeen. Picture by Shona Gossip
Sunrise in Cults. Picture by Philippa Gerrard
Sunrise at Newtonhill. Picture by Joe Churcher

The images in the gallery above were all taken by staff at the Press & Journal and Evening Express.

Reader Agnes Coull sent in a beautiful picture she took of the sky over Cults this morning.

Picture by Agnes Coull

Here are a few more highlights found on Twitter.

Did you get any nice pictures of this morning’s sunrise? Please send them in to livenews@ajl.co.uk

