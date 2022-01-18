Man, 75, known to hill walk around Aberdeen area reported missing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 75-year-old man has been reported missing from the Broomhill area of Aberdeen.

Robin Green was last seen at around 9.30am on Tuesday morning on Broomhill Road.

Though he is from the Broomhill area, he is know to walk in the hills in Upper and Lower Deeside.

Mr Green is described as being white and 5ft 9ins. He is said to be currently clean shaven, with grey/white hair.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, a colourful patterned jumper, beige cargo trousers and blue trainers.

Sergeant John McOuat, from the West End and Hazelhead community policing team, said: “Robin is known to walk in the hills of the Upper and Lower Deeside areas. We are keen to trace him as soon as possible to ensure that he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1682 of January 18.