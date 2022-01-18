Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man, 75, known to hill walk around Aberdeen area reported missing

By Lauren Robertson
January 18, 2022, 5:17 pm
Missing man Robin Green.
A 75-year-old man has been reported missing from the Broomhill area of Aberdeen.

Robin Green was last seen at around 9.30am on Tuesday morning on Broomhill Road.

Though he is from the Broomhill area, he is know to walk in the hills in Upper and Lower Deeside.

Mr Green is described as being white and 5ft 9ins. He is said to be currently clean shaven, with grey/white hair.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, a colourful patterned jumper, beige cargo trousers and blue trainers.

Sergeant John McOuat, from the West End and Hazelhead community policing team, said: “Robin is known to walk in the hills of the Upper and Lower Deeside areas. We are keen to trace him as soon as possible to ensure that he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1682 of January 18.

