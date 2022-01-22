Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I’ll believe it when I see it’: Council floats January reopening for Lochside swimming pool

By Alastair Gossip
January 22, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: January 22, 2022, 10:52 am
SNP MP for Aberdeen South, Stephen Flynn, is yet to be convinced Lochside swimming pool will reopen by the end of the month. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
Swimmers in the south of Aberdeen – left high and dry through the pandemic – could soon be making a splash once again.

Sport Aberdeen has announced plans to have the leisure centre inside £47million super-school Lochside Academy back open to the public by the end of the month.

The target was revealed after criticism of council bosses from SNP Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn – after a pledge the pool would open again last October.

Popular public facilities such as the Get Active at Lochside centre and the David Welch Winter Gardens faced prolonged closures through the Covid pandemic.

And this resulted in the Labour-led council administration being accused of backdoor cost-cutting, under the guise of coronavirus safety.

Lochside swimming pool reopening could come this month

Council leader Jenny Laing, who floated the idea of an October reopening for the Lochside pool last autumn, blamed the so-called ‘pingdemic’ for the continued closure.

The Aberdeen Labour group leader told us: “Like all local authorities across Scotland, our primary focus has been on the welfare of our citizens and ensuring we provide them with the support they need to navigate their way through this pandemic.

“The council and its partners have had to adhere to the Scottish Government’s Covid restrictions which has meant many employees have been forced to self-isolate as a precautionary measure because they have been deemed to be a close contact of someone who has tested positive.

“This has been a major factor in the delay in reopening facilities at Lochside, however I am delighted that the Scottish Government is now following the rest of the UK and relaxing measures.”

She told of her “delight” at hopes from council arms-length body Sport Aberdeen that the pool could be welcoming visitors by the end of this month.

‘I’ll believe it when I see it’: MP’s doubt of January reopening date

However, Mr Flynn – whose pressure on continued closures of council facilities elsewhere in the city led to a Town House rethink – said he would “believe it when I see it”.

“It’s all good and well the council saying the pool will be open again soon – but the fact remains that the Labour leader told the press in early October that it would reopen in two weeks – so I’ll take this latest announcement with a pinch of salt.

“We’re now well into January and the public still can’t get access to what is a key community facility, used by locals and swimming groups alike, and it’s absolutely scandalous that the doors have remained shut for so long.

“We had a similar situation when the Winter Gardens were blocked off for months on end – the council leadership needs to get a grip, stop hiding behind sorry excuses and open up these facilities when they can, not just when public pressure becomes unbearable.”

