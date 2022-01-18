Long queues on A947 south of Oldmeldrum following two-vehicle crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Delays are ongoing following a two-vehicle crash on the A947 on Tuesday evening.

Drivers have reported long queues on the road south of Oldmeldrum from around 5.30pm.

Police have confirmed their officers are at the scene of the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently in attendance on the A947/A920 Newton to Albert Road, Oldmeldrum after a crash involving two vehicles.”

A photo of the Aberdeen to Banff road shows long lines of vehicles at a standstill.

Stagecoach service 35 is subject to delays in both ways as a result of the incident.

#BBServiceUpdate #35 service

Due to RTC on A947 south of Oldmeldrum and a diversion the 35 service maybe subject to delays in both directions sorry for the delays pic.twitter.com/xHxSzOVhnN — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) January 18, 2022

It is understood that recovery vehicles arrived on the scene around 8pm and work was carried out to clear the roads.