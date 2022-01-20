Hope for Braemar residents as government says they could keep ‘vital’ fireplaces

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government has turned up the heat on Aberdeenshire Council in a row over the removal of fireplaces from homes in Braemar.

Last week, council tenants in the frequently-freezing Deeside community rose up against local authority plans to rip out their coal fires to meet eco targets.

The scheme is being rolled out just weeks after Storm Arwen struck and coal fires were the only way some villagers could keep warm while the power was out for days.

The council has thus far refused to budge, arguing that the move is needed to meet climate goals for social housing set nationally.

But tonight the government has staged a dramatic intervention just days before the work is set to begin.

Holyrood officials are now working with the council “to resolve the issue”.

The government is urging local authority bosses to “engage closely with tenants to understand their concerns” before agreeing on what changes should be made.

The spokesman added: “While the Energy Efficiency Standard for Social Housing (EESSH) sets out the overall performance standard to help cut emissions, it does not require the removal of fire places.

“The steps taken to meet the standard are a decision for social landlords – in this case Aberdeenshire Council.

“We recognise that in the transition to zero-carbon heating, it is important to have reliable supply and are working with electricity network operators to strengthen networks where this is necessary.”

Scottish Government steps in after invite to Braemar

It comes as Scottish Government policy-makers were urged to visit Braemar to speak with angry residents.

Villagers issued an invite asking for Holyrood’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport minister Michael Matheson to visit.

‘I need the security’

Louise Kelly, who still refuses to have the upgrades carried out, again argued her case.

She said: “I hardly use my fire.

“It’s always just been there as a back-up for when temperatures drop or the power is off.

“If the cost of electricity becomes unaffordable I need the security of knowing I can still keep warm.

“I am not having the electric heating upgraded until an affordable solution is found.”

‘It feels like the dark ages’

The “save our fires” campaign has now secured the backing of the Braemar Care charity as well.

Chairwoman, Aileen Lawrence, said: “With even more extreme weather events happening in our remote area, this total reliance on electricity does not pay off.

“In the event of a power outage it leaves many with no means to heat their homes, cook food and boil water.

“It soon begins to feel like the dark ages.

“We sit in a unique part of Scotland and there must be a huge difference in temperature ranges throughout the shire.

“Why can there not be some flexibility in these decisions?”

Local councillor Geva Blackett stressed that the six affected tenants should be granted “special dispensation” due to Braemar’s “unique climate” which means it is often the coldest part of the UK.

In fact, it has twice recorded the UK’s record low temperature – at a staggering -27.2C.

In a latter to Mr Matheson, whose portfolio also includes fuel poverty, she made that argument.

Earlier this week, Aberdeenshire Council told us that it has no intention to revise the divisive aspect of its “housing improvement plan”.

The authority’s head of housing and building standards, Rob Simpson, stressed the need for the fires to be removed.

He said: “We have been moving away from solid fuel heating in our properties for a number of years.

“Unfortunately, open fireplaces would not allow us to meet statutory and regulatory energy efficiency standards for social housing, nor our ‘net zero’ targets.

“And it is important we move to modern heating solutions for all of our properties.”