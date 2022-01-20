Dozens of workers to strike at Peterhead’s Dales Engineering as inflation soars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 50 workers at Dales Engineering Services in Peterhead have voted to strike in a dispute over pay and concerns on the cost of living.

Results of a statutory ballot on Wednesday returned 98.1% in favour of strike action in what the GMB Union described as a “clear mandate” to down tools at the north-east machining and fabrication firm.

Of the 58 members eligible to vote, 89.7% took part, which followed a consultative ballot last month.

