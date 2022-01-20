Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeenshire nursery staff praised for keeping children safe and protected

By Lottie Hood
January 20, 2022, 12:07 pm
Staff at Macduff Nursery in Aberdeenshire were praised for appearing confident in their role and looking after child safety.
Macduff Nursery has been praised by the Care Inspectorate for good training procedures and keeping children safe and protected.

The Aberdeenshire nursery was commended after being assessed by inspectors during an unannounced inspection between September 14 and 17 last year.

Carried out through virtual technology, the inspection gathered phone calls and emails, reviewed documents and met with various staff and parents.

Due to the inspection being part of trying a new format, no grading was given but the report stated the staff were “confident” in their role and had received recent training.

‘Fantastic and varied range of activities for the children’

The inspection report said: “Staff had an awareness of factors which may impact on a child’s wellbeing.

“They were able to discuss what they may do to support chimacdldren and families at these times.

“Staff were clear about when they should involve other agencies to help promote children’s health and wellbeing.”

Inspectors received several responses from carers and parents after requesting  feedback. One said they were impressed by the “fantastic and varied range of activities for the children” that goes above and beyond what the curriculum requires.

Councillor Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee chairwoman said: “I have been really impressed with the feedback from the parents and carers who told inspectors staff are friendly, approachable, and the nursery is a secure environment where children’s learning thrives.

“This is great feedback which I hope gives nursery staff a real boost.”

