Aberdeenshire nursery staff praised for keeping children safe and protected

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Macduff Nursery has been praised by the Care Inspectorate for good training procedures and keeping children safe and protected.

The Aberdeenshire nursery was commended after being assessed by inspectors during an unannounced inspection between September 14 and 17 last year.

Carried out through virtual technology, the inspection gathered phone calls and emails, reviewed documents and met with various staff and parents.

Due to the inspection being part of trying a new format, no grading was given but the report stated the staff were “confident” in their role and had received recent training.

‘Fantastic and varied range of activities for the children’

The inspection report said: “Staff had an awareness of factors which may impact on a child’s wellbeing.

“They were able to discuss what they may do to support chimacdldren and families at these times.

“Staff were clear about when they should involve other agencies to help promote children’s health and wellbeing.”

Inspectors received several responses from carers and parents after requesting feedback. One said they were impressed by the “fantastic and varied range of activities for the children” that goes above and beyond what the curriculum requires.

Councillor Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee chairwoman said: “I have been really impressed with the feedback from the parents and carers who told inspectors staff are friendly, approachable, and the nursery is a secure environment where children’s learning thrives.

“This is great feedback which I hope gives nursery staff a real boost.”