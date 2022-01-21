‘People were left sitting in transit wheelchairs for extended periods of time’: Fairview House Care Home had ‘weak’ response to Covid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen care home that left staff sat in transit wheelchairs and hoist slings for extended periods of time has been told to do better.

Inspectors visited Fairview House Care Home in Bridge of Don and were also unimpressed with its Covid response, rating it weak.

Staff have been told to prioritise “respectful care” of residents.

The 103-bed home for the over 65s and up to seven younger “named people” is run by Barchester Healthcare.

Inspectors from the Care Inspectorate made an unannounced visit on January 10, as a follow up to two previous visits in November where a series of improvements were requested.

They found that not all the previous requirements had been met, but some improvements were noted including in the nutritional care of patients.

Inspectors described the care and support provided during the Covid-19 pandemic as ‘weak’

During the visit, inspectors said they had observed kind and caring interactions and people living in the home “appeared contented”.

However, in evaluating the quality of what was provided, inspectors described the care and support provided during the Covid-19 pandemic as “two, weak”.

Detailed evaluations show the home was assessed as weak in the areas of ‘How good is our home’, health and well being, infection control practice and staffing arrangements.

A report into the visit said that while a “detailed action plan following our previous inspection” had been implemented, inspectors were still concerned about Fairview’s “quality assurance systems and processes and how people were supported to get the most out of life”.

The report continued: “The Omicron variant has been extremely challenging, particularly in terms of staffing. We acknowledge that the service needs to prioritise people’s care and support.

“Staff were kind and caring but were focused on moving from one task to another. This meant they had little time to interact with people or to check they were settled, comfortable or happy.

“As a result, people were left sitting in transit wheelchairs or on hoist slings for extended periods of time as staff had no time to change their position.

“Staff need to support people to live a dignified life, including assistance to move around, sit comfortably and take care of their appearance.”

“We expect services to support people to get the most out of life, with social interactions and activities. We accept that when staff absences happen this can be difficult, however, the service should still be able to deliver safe, dignified, and respectful care.

“We found the service had made significant improvements regarding the four outstanding areas for improvement.

“Two of these were addressed. However, the improvements relating to infection control

practices and care planning were not fully embedded into practice.”

‘Developing a robust action plan to address the issues raised’

A spokeswoman for Barchester said: “We take the findings of the Care Inspectorate very seriously and recognise that changes need to continue to be made.

“As such we are developing a robust action plan to address the issues raised in the report, which is being closely managed by a new general manager along with the senior team for the region.

“We are glad to see that the report reflects the improvements in nutritional and hydration support, and the compassion of the home’s staff in treating residents with kindness and care.

She added: “We would like to reassure everyone of our commitment to provide the highest quality of care and emphasise that the health and wellbeing of those living at Fairview House is at the forefront of everything we do.”

