‘Happy retirement Roy, you deserve it’: Locals share well-wishes and memories after A96 breakfast bus owner announces retirement

After more than two decades of serving fry-ups to hungry motorists on the A96, Roy Minty will be bidding farewell to his breakfast bus.

Earlier this week, he announced he would be selling The Pitstop Bus, which has been an unofficial landmark on the A96 near Inverurie since 1998.

Mr Minty came into possession of the former coach while working as a sales representative in the area.

Initially intending to sell his own wares, he ended up buying a spot to call his own on one of the north-east’s busiest roads.

And after almost 24 years cooking up hearty breakfasts for motorists in the north-east, he finally announced he’d be retiring in April earlier this week.

Since then, hundreds of people have taken to social media to share memories aboard the breakfast bus and wish the 74-year-old “good luck” in his next challenge.

Not content to just retire, Mr Minty has said that he will be turning his hand at something new once he finds the right person for his breakfast bus.

‘What a man Roy is’

With the help of his family, Mr Minty has served up breakfasts for almost 24 years along the busy stretch.

After announcing his departure and family members starting other careers, they have been inundated with people sharing memories and good luck wishes.

Congratulating him on his retirement and the “best bacon roll” going, Melissa Donald said: “Loved stopping when away on a road trip. Best bacon roll and cup of tea going. Well earned retirement. I hope the new owners keep it the same. You’ll be missed.”

Punters have come from far and wide over the years to get a fry-up from the much-loved breakfast bus near Inverurie.

Mr Minty said: “I remember one off-shore worker telling me he made the trip from Aberdeen to our bus after speaking to a number of his colleagues.

“He’d flown in from South Africa, and they’d all complained about the breakfast they’d eaten at the airport, he suggested they try ours because it was the best in the world – while I’m not sure about that, I know that the same people have been coming for 24-years and we couldn’t have done it without them.”

On Facebook, Philip Guyan wrote: “What a man Roy is, the food and service have been second to none for the 20 years that I’ve been going in the past. The staff were just as awesome as he has been.”

Happy retirement Roy. I’ve enjoyed every meal I’ve ever gotten. Always top notch.”

Lorna Purvis wrote: “All the very best to you all. You’ve served the best to three generations in this family and cured many a hangover. Thank you.”

Nearly 800 people took to social media to wish Mr Minty and his family good luck along with memories they had experienced aboard the bus.

One of which was Paul Elrick, who wrote: “Happy retirement Roy. I’ve enjoyed every meal I’ve ever gotten. Always top-notch.”

‘Big shoes to fill’

With Mr Minty’s retirement on the horizon and family members, Lesley and Lewis, taking on new jobs, people said the new owners have a lot to live up to.

Carol Mitchell wrote: “Happy well deserved retirement Roy. You’ll be sadly missed. Thank you to you and your family for years of the best food, big shoes to fill for the next owners.”

Angela Lobban added: “Wishing you all the best in your retirement, well deserved. Also, good luck to Lesley and Lewis in their new jobs. Will be sadly missed.”

Maria Gillan wrote: “Your breakfasts got me through my pregnancy. You’ll be missed. Hopefully someone can take it over and continue the amazing food and service you have provided for us. Happy retirement.”