Police issue scam warning after Portlethen resident targeted by fraudster in high-vis

By Lauren Taylor
January 20, 2022, 8:28 pm
Police have issued a warning around new delivery scams.
A scam warning has been issued by police after a resident in Porthlethen was targeted by a fraudster posing as a courier.

The warning comes after a resident in Portlethen received a parcel from a well-known courier company – despite not ordering anything.

A few moments later there was a knock on the door from a fraudster dressed in hi-vis and with fake ID asking for the parcel back. They claimed the parcel had been delivered by mistake.

The resident contacted their mobile phone provider who confirmed that three new iPhones had been ordered on their account.

North-east division crime reduction officer PC Mike Urquhart explained that delivery scams are a “sophisticated” method used by fraudsters.

He said: “The scam involves criminals ordering and then attempting to intercept – or trick you into handing over – high-value packages. It normally happens when criminals manage to obtain your personal details to place the order.

“It can be one consequence of identity theft.”

Officers are urging residents not to hand over any parcels to couriers who come “unexpectedly”.

They also advise that residents should check the courier’s credentials and call the company they claim to be representing.

Residents who are worried after being approached unexpectedly by a courier should contact the police.

