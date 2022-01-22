Ellon organ transplant group believe more support needed in north-east in wake of Channel 4 documentary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east organ transplant support group believes an upcoming Channel 4 documentary highlights patients’ need for more support in Grampian.

Airing on Monday night for the next couple of weeks, Geordie Hospital focuses on the work done on transplant units in Newcastle Hospitals.

After watching the show, the people behind the Lina Liver fundraising and support group, which offers buddy-style help to transplant recipients, believe more support could be on offer across the north-east.

Lindsay Cameron, who helped found the group said: “We have been promoting that Geordie Hospital as much as we can because the show is great, and it has really brought a lot of eyes to organ donation.

“The journey doesn’t just stop once you receive your transplant.

“It’s an ongoing thing, last week we had a lady come in saying she was struggling and didn’t know she could get support from the hospital.

“Through the group, we put her in touch with the right people who were able to sort our transport to Edinburgh.”

‘Little things’ can make all the difference

The group was initially started after Ms Cameron’s mother, Audrey Cameron’s skin turned yellow and she struggled to keep her eyes open past 4pm.

Doctors initially put the changes down to her age, stress and hormones, however, her liver ducts were being blocked by her body’s own bile.

Later diagnosed with primary sclerosis cholangitis, she was put on medication and was subject to regular blood tests over the next decade.

In 2017 she was referred to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for a week of tests after which she was given just months to live unless a new liver could be found.

The now 63-year-old was lucky, though, and just 10 days later a successful match was found and transplanted at first call.

Ever since the group has tried to support those who have their own transplant stories in any way they can.

The 41-year-old added: “It’s little things, nothing major that make all the difference.

“After mum had her transplant we set up a buddy system where everybody is linked to someone on their own transplant journey.”

‘Organ donation doesn’t just happen one week of the year’

In September last year, organ donation week took place in the UK.

Run in partnership with Channel 4 and the NHS, the week aimed to promote organ donation and highlight support on offer.

Ms Cameron however believes that more than a week should be dedicated to something that affects so many lives.

She said: “Organ donation doesn’t just happen one week of the year and I think our messages should continue to reflect that.”