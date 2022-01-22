Ellon organ transplant group believe more support needed in north-east in wake of Channel 4 documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ellon organ transplant group believe more support needed in north-east in wake of Channel 4 documentary

By Daniel Boal
January 22, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: January 22, 2022, 10:53 am
Covid deaths in Scotland
Hospital ward

A north-east organ transplant support group believes an upcoming Channel 4 documentary highlights patients’ need for more support in Grampian.

Airing on Monday night for the next couple of weeks, Geordie Hospital focuses on the work done on transplant units in Newcastle Hospitals.

After watching the show, the people behind the Lina Liver fundraising and support group, which offers buddy-style help to transplant recipients, believe more support could be on offer across the north-east.

Lindsay Cameron, who helped found the group said: “We have been promoting that Geordie Hospital as much as we can because the show is great, and it has really brought a lot of eyes to organ donation.

“The journey doesn’t just stop once you receive your transplant.

“It’s an ongoing thing, last week we had a lady come in saying she was struggling and didn’t know she could get support from the hospital.

“Through the group, we put her in touch with the right people who were able to sort our transport to Edinburgh.”

‘Little things’ can make all the difference

The group was initially started after Ms Cameron’s mother, Audrey Cameron’s skin turned yellow and she struggled to keep her eyes open past 4pm.

Doctors initially put the changes down to her age, stress and hormones, however, her liver ducts were being blocked by her body’s own bile.

Later diagnosed with primary sclerosis cholangitis, she was put on medication and was subject to regular blood tests over the next decade.

In 2017 she was referred to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for a week of tests after which she was given just months to live unless a new liver could be found.

The now 63-year-old was lucky, though, and just 10 days later a successful match was found and transplanted at first call.

Ever since the group has tried to support those who have their own transplant stories in any way they can.

Lindsay and Audrey Cameron

The 41-year-old added: “It’s little things, nothing major that make all the difference.

“After mum had her transplant we set up a buddy system where everybody is linked to someone on their own transplant journey.”

‘Organ donation doesn’t just happen one week of the year’

In September last year, organ donation week took place in the UK.

Run in partnership with Channel 4 and the NHS, the week aimed to promote organ donation and highlight support on offer.

Ms Cameron however believes that more than a week should be dedicated to something that affects so many lives.

She said: “Organ donation doesn’t just happen one week of the year and I think our messages should continue to reflect that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]