Watch as adorable red squirrel takes a plunge after unfortunate misstep

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The moment an adorable red squirrel takes an unfortunate plunge into a chilly burn has been caught on camera.

The furry creature seemed to be fixated on the chase as it darted along a log in the Muir of Dinnet National Nature Reserve.

Unfortunately, this meant it didn’t notice a loose branch, sending it plummeting into Davan Burn.

The native red didn’t stay in for long, unsurprisingly, and little paddles can be heard on one of the reserve’s trail cameras.

Only a few seconds later, it can be seen darting up the embankment and off into the trees.

This squirrel is just one of many animals that call the reserve, which is within the Cairngorms National Park, their home.

The area boasts everything from airborne bullfinches and swans to ground dwelling adders and lizards.