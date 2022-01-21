Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Watch as adorable red squirrel takes a plunge after unfortunate misstep

By Lauren Robertson
January 21, 2022, 6:43 pm Updated: January 21, 2022, 6:47 pm
The red squirrel took an unfortunate plunge. Picture by David Sherriff.
The red squirrel took an unfortunate plunge. Picture by David Sherriff.

The moment an adorable red squirrel takes an unfortunate plunge into a chilly burn has been caught on camera.

The furry creature seemed to be fixated on the chase as it darted along a log in the Muir of Dinnet National Nature Reserve.

Unfortunately, this meant it didn’t notice a loose branch, sending it plummeting into Davan Burn.

The native red didn’t stay in for long, unsurprisingly, and little paddles can be heard on one of the reserve’s trail cameras. 

Only a few seconds later, it can be seen darting up the embankment and off into the trees.

This squirrel is just one of many animals that call the reserve, which is within the Cairngorms National Park, their home.

The area boasts everything from airborne bullfinches and swans to ground dwelling adders and lizards.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal