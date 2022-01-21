Woman receiving support after ‘terrifying’ assault near Shiprow in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman is receiving support after being involved in a “terrifying” assault near Shiprow in Aberdeen.

Police have confirmed that the assault took place at around 3.30am on Wednesday, January 19 on Theatre Lane.

They are appealing for witnesses to the incident, particularly two women who spoke to the 37-year-old woman involved at around 4am.

Extra patrols are to be rolled out in the area to reassure the public while inquiries are ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Ross Geddes from the public protection unit said: ”This has been a terrifying incident for the woman involved and she is receiving support.

“I am keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, particularly two woman who spoke to the lady on Shiprow around 4am.

“I would like to reassure the public that extra patrols will be carried out in the area.”

Anyone who has information relating to the incident has been asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 3101 of January 20.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.