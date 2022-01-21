Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman receiving support after ‘terrifying’ assault near Shiprow in Aberdeen

By Lauren Robertson
January 21, 2022, 7:44 pm Updated: January 21, 2022, 7:48 pm
A woman is receiving support after being involved in a “terrifying” assault near Shiprow in Aberdeen.

Police have confirmed that the assault took place at around 3.30am on Wednesday, January 19 on Theatre Lane.

They are appealing for witnesses to the incident, particularly two women who spoke to the 37-year-old woman involved at around 4am.

Extra patrols are to be rolled out in the area to reassure the public while inquiries are ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Ross Geddes from the public protection unit said: ”This has been a terrifying incident for the woman involved and she is receiving support.

“I am keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, particularly two woman who spoke to the lady on Shiprow around 4am.

“I would like to reassure the public that extra patrols will be carried out in the area.”

Anyone who has information relating to the incident has been asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 3101 of January 20.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

