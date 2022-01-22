Man in hospital with serious injuries following crash on Aberdeenshire road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 34-year-old man is being treated in hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash that closed a major road in Aberdeenshire overnight.

Emergency services were called out to the incident, at the northern end of the A947 between Dyce and Newmachar, at around 10.05pm.

A silver Ford Focus travelling north had been involved in a collision with a black Fiat 500X, which was going in the opposite direction.

The road was closed by police for six hours, while the vehicles were recovered and the two drivers were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police have since confirmed the Ford driver has sustained serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening, while the 29-year-old male Fiat driver was treated for a foot injury and later released.

Traffic was given access to the section of the A947 again at around 5.30am.

Crash investigation continues

An appeal for witnesses has been put up on the Police Scotland website.

Sergeant Scott Deans from the North East Road Policing Unit said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this collision, and would ask for anyone who was travelling on the A947 between Banff and Dyce at around 10pm on Friday evening to get in touch if they saw what happened.

“Similarly, if you believe you have dashcam footage that captured the incident, then please also contact police immediately.”

A spokesman for the police said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two vehicles on the A947 near Newmachar around 10.05pm on Friday, January 21.

“Two men were taken to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment following the incident and the road reopened around 5.30am on Saturday, January 22 after the vehicles were recovered.”