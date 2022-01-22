Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man in hospital with serious injuries following crash on Aberdeenshire road

By Craig Munro
January 22, 2022, 9:06 am Updated: January 22, 2022, 4:01 pm
A947 at Newmachar.
The A947 at Newmachar. Picture by Heather Fowlie

A 34-year-old man is being treated in hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash that closed a major road in Aberdeenshire overnight.

Emergency services were called out to the incident, at the northern end of the A947 between Dyce and Newmachar, at around 10.05pm.

A silver Ford Focus travelling north had been involved in a collision with a black Fiat 500X, which was going in the opposite direction.

The road was closed by police for six hours, while the vehicles were recovered and the two drivers were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police have since confirmed the Ford driver has sustained serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening, while the 29-year-old male Fiat driver was treated for a foot injury and later released.

Traffic was given access to the section of the A947 again at around 5.30am.

Crash investigation continues

An appeal for witnesses has been put up on the Police Scotland website.

Sergeant Scott Deans from the North East Road Policing Unit said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this collision, and would ask for anyone who was travelling on the A947 between Banff and Dyce at around 10pm on Friday evening to get in touch if they saw what happened.

“Similarly, if you believe you have dashcam footage that captured the incident, then please also contact police immediately.”

A spokesman for the police said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two vehicles on the A947 near Newmachar around 10.05pm on Friday, January 21.

“Two men were taken to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment following the incident and the road reopened around 5.30am on Saturday, January 22 after the vehicles were recovered.”

