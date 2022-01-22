Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Major Aberdeenshire road closes again after second crash in just over 12 hours

By Craig Munro
January 22, 2022, 12:14 pm Updated: January 22, 2022, 4:03 pm
The A947 between Oldmeldrum and Fyvie and to Turriff and Banff.
The A947 stretch between Oldmeldrum and Fyvie. Picture by Chris Sumner

The A947 has reopened after a three vehicles were involved in a crash – the second on the road in just over 12 hours.

There were no serious injuries in the latest collision, which happened at around 10.25am on the stretch between Oldmeldrum and Fyvie.

Police closed the road for a period of time this morning while the vehicles were removed.

Ambulance also attended the scene, although nobody needed hospital treatment.

It comes after two men were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following a crash on the same road near Newmachar at 10.05pm last night, with one sustaining serious injuries.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses relating to the two-vehicle collision.

As a result of that incident, part of the A947 section between Dyce and Newmachar was closed for more than seven hours, before reopening at 5.30am.

A spokeswoman for the police said: “Around 10.25am on Saturday, January 22, officers were called to a report of a three vehicle road crash on the A947, near Oldmeldrum.

“Officers attended and the vehicles were moved. Ambulance attended, however no-one required hospital treatment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal