Major Aberdeenshire road closes again after second crash in just over 12 hours

The A947 has reopened after a three vehicles were involved in a crash – the second on the road in just over 12 hours.

There were no serious injuries in the latest collision, which happened at around 10.25am on the stretch between Oldmeldrum and Fyvie.

Police closed the road for a period of time this morning while the vehicles were removed.

Ambulance also attended the scene, although nobody needed hospital treatment.

It comes after two men were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following a crash on the same road near Newmachar at 10.05pm last night, with one sustaining serious injuries.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses relating to the two-vehicle collision.

As a result of that incident, part of the A947 section between Dyce and Newmachar was closed for more than seven hours, before reopening at 5.30am.

A spokeswoman for the police said: “Around 10.25am on Saturday, January 22, officers were called to a report of a three vehicle road crash on the A947, near Oldmeldrum.

“Officers attended and the vehicles were moved. Ambulance attended, however no-one required hospital treatment.”