Ellon pizzeria dedicates Pi to ‘dear friend’ Ritchie Lawson to raise funds for brain tumour charity

The owners of a north-east pizzeria have banded together to help families of brain tumour sufferers after a “dear friend” died of the disease.

Owners of The Gaff announced on social media that they would be dedicating a pizza in memory of Ritchie Lawon, who died last autumn from a brain tumour.

They described him as a “dear friend and loyal pizza fan” explaining that his love of their New York base and Chipotle chilli beef had inspired their creation.

They created Ritchie’s Pi – a New York pizza topped with fior di latte and buffalo mozzarella, Chipotle chilli beef and hot, sweet peppers.

The owners have said they will donate money from every sale of Ritchie’s Pi to Brain Tumour Research.

They wrote: “Brain Tumour Research are the only national charity in the UK focused on finding a cure for all types of brain tumours through campaigning to increase the national investment in brain tumour research to £35 million per year, while fundraising to create a network of seven sustainable Brain Tumour Research Centres of Excellence across the UK.

“The Gaff will donate 50% for every sale of Ritchie’s Pi so that one day we all may find a cure.

“Let’s work together to prevent other families from going through similar heartache.”