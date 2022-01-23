Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ellon pizzeria dedicates Pi to ‘dear friend’ Ritchie Lawson to raise funds for brain tumour charity

By Lauren Taylor
January 23, 2022, 8:06 pm Updated: January 24, 2022, 8:27 am
The Gaff, Ellon. Picture by Scott Baxter. Picture by Scott Baxter 02/09/2021

The owners of a north-east pizzeria have banded together to help families of brain tumour sufferers after a “dear friend” died of the disease.

Owners of The Gaff announced on social media that they would be dedicating a pizza in memory of Ritchie Lawon, who died last autumn from a brain tumour.

They described him as a “dear friend and loyal pizza fan” explaining that his love of their New York base and Chipotle chilli beef had inspired their creation.

Ritchie's PiA Pizza dedicated to a dear friend and loyal pizza fan – Ritchie LawsonRitchie loved the New York base…

They created Ritchie’s Pi – a New York pizza topped with fior di latte and buffalo mozzarella, Chipotle chilli beef and hot, sweet peppers.

The owners have said they will donate money from every sale of Ritchie’s Pi to Brain Tumour Research.

They wrote: “Brain Tumour Research are the only national charity in the UK focused on finding a cure for all types of brain tumours through campaigning to increase the national investment in brain tumour research to £35 million per year, while fundraising to create a network of seven sustainable Brain Tumour Research Centres of Excellence across the UK.

“The Gaff will donate 50% for every sale of Ritchie’s Pi so that one day we all may find a cure.

“Let’s work together to prevent other families from going through similar heartache.”

