Braemar Health Centre’s temporary new home as NHS carries out £500,000 revamp

Braemar Health Centre patients could be seen at the village’s famous Highland Games arena while £500,000 improvements take place at the building.

NHS Grampian has confirmed plans to upgrade and extend the practice on St Andrew’s Terrace.

Health bosses are keen to begin the scheme within months.

While the project is carried out, the building will be out of bounds.

And plans to base a temporary unit in the car park of the Princess Royal and Duke Of Fife Memorial Park have now been lodged with Aberdeenshire Council.

Braemar Health Centre work to start soon

NHS Grampian has thanked the Braemar Royal Highland Society for offering the space.

A spokeswoman said: “We hope to commence works to upgrade and extend the Braemar Health Centre before the end of the financial year.

“In order to the complete the works, the practice will vacate the centre and move to a temporary building at the Braemar Highland Games Pavilion.

“We are extremely grateful to the Braemar Royal Highland Society for their support and use of their land.”

It is hoped that the upgrade will be complete by July, meaning the unit will be gone ahead of the hoped-for return of the Braemar Gathering on September 3.

Doctors could have been based inside pavilion

Under the improvement plans, the centre will have extra consulting space and better accessibility.

The entrance and reception will be improved, along with staff areas.

Documents lodged with the local authority indicate that rooms within the £2.5 million Duke of Rothesay Pavilion were initially offered as substitute consulting space.

But this was ruled out when further investigation revealed the building would need “considerable alteration to install the necessary services”.

Where exactly will unit be built?

The planning papers state: “It was decided that a standalone building containing the facilities required for the practice to operate temporarily was the best solution.”

As a result, a vacant patch of grass near the park’s disabled parking spaces has instead been earmarked.

It would be accessed via the existing gates at Broombank Terrace.

You can see the plans for yourself here.