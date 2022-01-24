Appeal launched for missing Aberdeen teenager Leon Mcgregor By Craig Munro January 24, 2022, 12:03 pm Updated: January 24, 2022, 2:47 pm Leon Mcgregor. Picture from Police Scotland [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An appeal has been launched for Aberdeen 17-year-old Leon Mcgregor, who has been reported missing. He was last seen at 1.40pm on Saturday, in the Torry area of the city. Mr Mcgregor has since been found safe and well. Police have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101 or through their website, citing the reference code PS-20220123-1260. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Teen reported missing from Torry found safe Missing Muir of Ord man Giles Sumner traced safe and well Body found in search for missing Elgin man Multi-agency search launched for missing Muir of Ord man Giles Sumner