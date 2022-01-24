Appeal launched for missing Aberdeen teenager Leon Mcgregor

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An appeal has been launched for Aberdeen 17-year-old Leon Mcgregor, who has been reported missing.

He was last seen at 1.40pm on Saturday, in the Torry area of the city.

Mr Mcgregor has since been found safe and well.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101 or through their website, citing the reference code PS-20220123-1260.