A96 at Old Rayne partially closed following three-vehicle crash

Emergency services are at a three-vehicle crash on the A96 near Old Rayne.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road near Pitmachie, at about 5pm.

Both lanes were closed initially but one lane has now reopened to traffic.

There are not thought to be any injuries.

Traffic is building up, and motorists are being advised to find another route.

UPDATE❗️⌚️17:55#A96 CLOSED⛔️ The A96 is now CLOSED both ways at Old Rayne due to an RTC. Traffic queuing both ways – please #UseAltRoute@NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel pic.twitter.com/IhVBULC0DQ — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 24, 2022

