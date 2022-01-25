Man dies in crash involving car and lorry on A90 near Ellon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 74-year-old man has died in a crash involving a car and lorry just south of Ellon.

Police were called to the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road, at the Tipperty junction, at about 5.20pm.

The crash involved a blue Volkswagen T-Roc and a white curtain-sided lorry.

Five fire crews attended and paramedics attended, but the driver of the car, from Aberdeen, could not be saved and died at the scene.

Two women in the car were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The driver of the lorry was not hurt.

Investigation underway

The accident happened in the southbound lane, and the road had to be closed off as a collision inspection got underway.

It is understood that the stretch re-opened earlier this morning.

Sergeant Chris Smith, from the roads unit, appealed for anyone who saw the vehicles before the crash to come forward.

He said: “We are trying to establish the full circumstances into the collision and are appealing for anyone who may have seen either vehicle around the time of the collision or have dashcam footage to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2472 25th January, 2022.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved at this time.”