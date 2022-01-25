Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man dies in crash involving car and lorry on A90 near Ellon

By Ross Hempseed
January 25, 2022, 7:55 pm Updated: January 26, 2022, 8:49 am
An investigation is under way into the crash on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road, which has closed the southbound lane near Tipperty.
An investigation is under way into the crash on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road, which has closed the southbound lane near Tipperty.

A 74-year-old man has died in a crash involving a car and lorry just south of Ellon.

Police were called to the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road, at the Tipperty junction, at about 5.20pm.

The crash involved a blue Volkswagen T-Roc and a white curtain-sided lorry.

Five fire crews attended and paramedics attended, but the driver of the car, from Aberdeen, could not be saved and died at the scene.

Two women in the car were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The driver of the lorry was not hurt.

Investigation underway

The accident happened in the southbound lane, and the road had to be closed off as a collision inspection got underway.

It is understood that the stretch re-opened earlier this morning.

Sergeant Chris Smith, from the roads unit, appealed for anyone who saw the vehicles before the crash to come forward.

He said: “We are trying to establish the full circumstances into the collision and are appealing for anyone who may have seen either vehicle around the time of the collision or have dashcam footage to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2472 25th January, 2022.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved at this time.”

