Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man, 31, arrested in connection with series of Tillydrone shoplifting incidents

By Daniel Boal
January 26, 2022, 7:37 am Updated: January 26, 2022, 8:38 am
unidentified man
Police have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with a series of shoplifting incidents in Tillydrone

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man with several outstanding warrants relating to shoplifting incidents in Aberdeen.

The man was arrested by police officers yesterday in connection with a series of incidents that mainly occurred in the Tillydrone area of the city. 

Officers have warned that shoplifting is never victimless and that shopworkers can be physically and mentally impacted.

Constable Jade Walton of the Tillydrone and Seaton community policing team said: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime, and the losses made by stores are passed onto consumers.

“Shopworkers are also frequently affected by the threats of violence towards them, and it is noted the physical and mental impact that such crimes have on them.”

On Tuesday 25 January 2022 a 31 year old male was arrested on several outstanding warrants which relate to a series of…

Posted by North East Police Division on Tuesday, 25 January 2022

She added: “In order to prevent thefts, we work alongside local stores, ensuring that target hardening advice is provided.

“We are well aware that people commit such crimes due to vulnerabilities or substance misuse problems and keen to signpost offenders to partners in a bid to offer support and ultimately lessen community offending.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal