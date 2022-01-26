Man, 31, arrested in connection with series of Tillydrone shoplifting incidents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man with several outstanding warrants relating to shoplifting incidents in Aberdeen.

The man was arrested by police officers yesterday in connection with a series of incidents that mainly occurred in the Tillydrone area of the city.

Officers have warned that shoplifting is never victimless and that shopworkers can be physically and mentally impacted.

Constable Jade Walton of the Tillydrone and Seaton community policing team said: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime, and the losses made by stores are passed onto consumers.

“Shopworkers are also frequently affected by the threats of violence towards them, and it is noted the physical and mental impact that such crimes have on them.”

On Tuesday 25 January 2022 a 31 year old male was arrested on several outstanding warrants which relate to a series of… Posted by North East Police Division on Tuesday, 25 January 2022

She added: “In order to prevent thefts, we work alongside local stores, ensuring that target hardening advice is provided.

“We are well aware that people commit such crimes due to vulnerabilities or substance misuse problems and keen to signpost offenders to partners in a bid to offer support and ultimately lessen community offending.”