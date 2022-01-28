Peterhead cemetery earmarked for expansion after estimates say graveyard will reach capacity by 2028

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Peterhead cemetery has been earmarked for expansion to help cater for new burials in the town.

Aberdeenshire Council have drawn up plans for an expansion of Grange Cemetery in an effort to resolve a growing shortage of space.

It’s estimated that without the creation of additional graves the cemetery will reach capacity by 2028.

Plans have now been drawn up to establish the works needed to increase capacity at the north-east burial ground.

Council officials are hopeful works will commence on site within the next two years, ahead of completion by 2026.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said: “The current extension at Grange Cemetery has approximately six years until it reaches full capacity, and drawings and specifications have already been produced to identify the works required to construct the new extension.

“It is anticipated that the project will commence within the next two years and take between eighteen and twenty four months to complete.

“This will ensure that the new extension is operational before the current extension is full.”

The plans arise as the final phase of works at Cruden Bay cemetery, located to the south of Cruden Parish Church, near completion.

Works are still underway to form the concrete foundation strips.

More than 1,700 burial lairs have been created on the grounds, spanning 2.5 acres.

Council officials estimate around 20 burials will take place each year, meaning the cemetery could potentially last for 86 years.

‘I’m delighted the council has taken steps’

Aberdeenshire MP David Duguid has welcomed the plans.

He says the expansions at both Peterhead and Cruden Bay will ease concerns of any burial space shortages in both communities.

He said: “Local burial grounds are incredibly important places, with most people wishing to be buried in the village or town they call home.

“I know Aberdeenshire Council has been working to address the shortage across the region and I commend them for this.

“The expansions at both Peterhead and Cruden Bay will provide much-needed burial lairs for the local community for decades to come.”

Mr Duguid added: “It’s critical for my constituents across Banff and Buchan that we have adequate burial space and I’m delighted the council has taken steps to ensure this is the case.”

Meanwhile, plans have been lodged to create a new cemetery adjacent to Arbuthnott Parish Church.

Plans for the extension were first put forward by officials 10 years ago, and have undergone significant changes over time.

The latest application calling for the formation of a cemetery and erection of a shed, fence and gates is awaiting approval.