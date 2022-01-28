Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead cemetery earmarked for expansion after estimates say graveyard will reach capacity by 2028

By Michelle Henderson
January 28, 2022, 11:46 am Updated: January 28, 2022, 11:58 am
Peterhead cemetery
A Peterhead cemetery has been earmarked for expansion to help cater for new burials in the town.

Aberdeenshire Council have drawn up plans for an expansion of Grange Cemetery in an effort to resolve a growing shortage of space.

It’s estimated that without the creation of additional graves the cemetery will reach capacity by 2028.

Plans have now been drawn up to establish the works needed to increase capacity at the north-east burial ground.

Council officials are hopeful works will commence on site within the next two years, ahead of completion by 2026.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said: “The current extension at Grange Cemetery has approximately six years until it reaches full capacity, and drawings and specifications have already been produced to identify the works required to construct the new extension.

“It is anticipated that the project will commence within the next two years and take between eighteen and twenty four months to complete.

“This will ensure that the new extension is operational before the current extension is full.”

The plans arise as the final phase of works at Cruden Bay cemetery, located to the south of Cruden Parish Church, near completion.

Works are still underway to form the concrete foundation strips.

More than 1,700 burial lairs have been created on the grounds, spanning 2.5 acres.

Council officials estimate around 20 burials will take place each year, meaning the cemetery could potentially last for 86 years.

‘I’m delighted the council has taken steps’

David Duguid MP

Aberdeenshire MP David Duguid has welcomed the plans.

He says the expansions at both Peterhead and Cruden Bay will ease concerns of any burial space shortages in both communities.

He said: “Local burial grounds are incredibly important places, with most people wishing to be buried in the village or town they call home.

“I know Aberdeenshire Council has been working to address the shortage across the region and I commend them for this.

“The expansions at both Peterhead and Cruden Bay will provide much-needed burial lairs for the local community for decades to come.”

Mr Duguid added: “It’s critical for my constituents across Banff and Buchan that we have adequate burial space and I’m delighted the council has taken steps to ensure this is the case.”

Meanwhile, plans have been lodged to create a new cemetery adjacent to Arbuthnott Parish Church.

Plans for the extension were first put forward by officials 10 years ago, and have undergone significant changes over time.

The latest application calling for the formation of a cemetery and erection of a shed, fence and gates is awaiting approval.

