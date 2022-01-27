Woman, 74, taken to hospital following crash in Inverurie By Ellie Milne January 27, 2022, 9:27 pm Updated: January 27, 2022, 9:29 pm Police attended a crash in Inverurie at around 7pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 74-year-old woman has been taken to hospital following a crash involving a pedestrian and a car. The incident took place on Blackhall Road in Inverurie just after 7pm on Thursday evening. Emergency services attended the scene and the pedestrian was taken to hospital by ambulance. The road was temporarily closed between the junction with Westfield Road and The Drouthy Laird restaurant. A police spokesman said: “We were called around 7.10pm on Thursday, January 27, to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a car in Blackhall Road, Inverurie. “The pedestrian, a 74-year-old woman, has been taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Two Orkney school pupils taken to hospital as parents warned of ‘capsule’ dangers Boy, 2, taken to hospital after pram involved in crash Man, 74, dies in crash on A90 Man, 89, dies in hospital one week after crash