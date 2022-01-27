Woman, 74, taken to hospital following crash in Inverurie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 74-year-old woman has been taken to hospital following a crash involving a pedestrian and a car.

The incident took place on Blackhall Road in Inverurie just after 7pm on Thursday evening.

Emergency services attended the scene and the pedestrian was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The road was temporarily closed between the junction with Westfield Road and The Drouthy Laird restaurant.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 7.10pm on Thursday, January 27, to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a car in Blackhall Road, Inverurie.

“The pedestrian, a 74-year-old woman, has been taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”