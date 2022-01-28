Met Office issues yellow weather warnings across north and north-east this weekend and warn of ‘injuries’ due to flying debris

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings that cover the whole of mainland Scotland and the Orkney Islands over the weekend.

Very strong winds are being forecast which are expected to bring travel disruption, and a risk to life.

In the Highlands, the outlook is for traffic disruption due to strong westerly winds, with the warning coming into place from 4am on Saturday.

In Orkney the Met Office has said the very strong winds are likely to mean the closure of roads. The weather warning there is between 12pm and 8pm on Saturday.

In the north-east the public have been warned about flying debris and waves, with the weather warning coming into force at 7am on Saturday for the Grampian region.

SSEN Distribution said it was moving to yellow alert status asking people to save its emergency 105 number to their phones.

In Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

In the north-east, the weather warnings come and go throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, the yellow wind warning is in place between 7am and 3pm. On Sunday, the warning is reinstated at 6pm and lasts until 12pm on Monday, January 21.

The warning on the Met Office website reads: “A period of very strong winds expected over eastern Scotland on Saturday bringing some disruption.”

It told people in the region to expect disruption between 7am until 3pm on Saturday.

Outlining disruption to road, rail, air and ferry services, it said longer journey times and cancellations were possible.

It also said that some roads and bridges may close.

It continued: “Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen.

“Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris as well as from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

In the Highlands and Islands

In the Highlands the Met Office said the weather warning was in place between 4am and 3pm on Saturday.

The warning then comes back into place on Sunday at 6pm until 12pm on Monday for the whole of mainland Scotland.

The warning reads: “Strong westerly winds will bring some disruption on Saturday to Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and northern England.”

Alongside travel disruption it said: “Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

“Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

And it added: “It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.”

In Orkney

Between 7am and 3pm tomorrow, islanders are told to expect “a period of very strong winds expected over eastern Scotland on Saturday bringing some disruption”.

The Met Office said it was likely that there would be flying debris and travel affected, with roads – such as the Churchill Barriers – likely to close.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Wind across parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England Saturday 0400 – 1500 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/zmONEC80SN — Met Office (@metoffice) January 28, 2022

Ferry services

Northlink Ferries said its services will be under review.

A spokeswoman said: “Early disruption warning to customers

“Present weather forecasts indicate the possibility of disruptions to our services from Saturday January 29 through to Monday January 31 2022.

“More detailed updates will follow as forecasts are updated.”

SSEN power

SSEN Distribution is moving to Yellow Alert status.

The power company said it was increasing and moving standby resources to key locations in anticipation of any potential damage.

It has begun directly contacting priority service register customers to warn them of the storm.

A spokesman said: “If you see any damaged equipment, please keep a safe distance and report it to us by calling 105 or via our Power Track App, and engineers will investigate as soon as possible.”