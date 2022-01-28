Woman taken to hospital following collision with car in Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken to hospital following a collision with a car in Peterhead.

Police were called to the scene at James Street in Peterhead at around 1.05pm on Friday, January 28.

A female pedestrian had collided with car and the incident required James Street, as well as Rose Street and Harbour Street, to be closed off by police.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The roads have now reopened to pedestrians and traffic.

More to follow.