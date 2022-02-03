Have your say on how £1.8m should be spent on sport and leisure improvements in Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Have your say on how £1.8m should be spent on sport and leisure improvements in Stonehaven

By Ellie Milne
February 3, 2022, 5:59 pm Updated: February 4, 2022, 10:39 am
The options include upgrades to Stonehaven Recreation Grounds. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
North-east residents are being invited to have their say on sport and leisure infrastructure improvements in Stonehaven.

A public vote will open next week to decide how £1.8million from the capital budget will be spent in the Aberdeenshire town.

In recent months, Live Life Aberdeenshire (LLA) has been engaging with the public, community groups and young people to get a better understanding of local needs.

They have established a shortlist of seven sport and leisure options which will now be put to a public vote.

What are the options?

The public vote will be open from Monday, February 7, until Monday, February 21, on the LLA website and at scheduled drop-in sessions.

Those taking part will be asked to vote for one of the following options:

  • An additional covered multi-use sports area at the leisure centre
  • Upgrades to the gym, fitness, dance and changing areas at the leisure centre
  • Funding to support an additional multi-use space within Stonehaven Recreation Grounds
  • Funding to support a covered tennis facility at the grounds
  • An upgrade to the skate park area, including seating and lighting
  • An upgrade to the outdoor space within the grounds to include spaces for challenge putting, petanque and quoits
  • A Promoting A More Inclusive Society (PAMIS) changing area within the leisure centre
Improvements to Stonehaven Leisure Centre, which was used as a vaccination centre last year, are included in the options. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.

Find out more about the projects

Outline drawings have been created by architects to help voters visualise each project idea.

These will be on display at Stonehaven Leisure Centre and Stonehaven Library during the voting period.

LLA has also shared further details on what can be expected from each option as well as their estimated costs.

There will be a stall at Stonehaven Farmer’s Market on Saturday, February 5, where staff will be available to answer any questions.

A number of drop-in sessions have also been organised over the next two weeks for people to discuss the options further and to cast their votes.

Drop-in sessions will be available on the following days:

  • Tuesday, February 8 from 2pm to 6pm at Stonehaven Library
  • Wednesday, February 8 from 10am to 12pm at Stonehaven Recreation Grounds
  • Saturday, February 12 from 9am to 12pm at Stonehaven Leisure Centre
  • Wednesday, February 16 from 11am to 5pm at Stonehaven Library
  • Thursday, February 18 from 10am to 4pm at Stonehaven Library

Once voting concludes, the options will be ranked in order of votes received, with the winning project or projects to be announced thereafter.

Online voting will take place on the LLA engagement portal here.

