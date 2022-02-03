Have your say on how £1.8m should be spent on sport and leisure improvements in Stonehaven

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east residents are being invited to have their say on sport and leisure infrastructure improvements in Stonehaven.

A public vote will open next week to decide how £1.8million from the capital budget will be spent in the Aberdeenshire town.

In recent months, Live Life Aberdeenshire (LLA) has been engaging with the public, community groups and young people to get a better understanding of local needs.

They have established a shortlist of seven sport and leisure options which will now be put to a public vote.

What are the options?

The public vote will be open from Monday, February 7, until Monday, February 21, on the LLA website and at scheduled drop-in sessions.

Those taking part will be asked to vote for one of the following options:

An additional covered multi-use sports area at the leisure centre

Upgrades to the gym, fitness, dance and changing areas at the leisure centre

Funding to support an additional multi-use space within Stonehaven Recreation Grounds

Funding to support a covered tennis facility at the grounds

An upgrade to the skate park area, including seating and lighting

An upgrade to the outdoor space within the grounds to include spaces for challenge putting, petanque and quoits

A Promoting A More Inclusive Society (PAMIS) changing area within the leisure centre

Find out more about the projects

Outline drawings have been created by architects to help voters visualise each project idea.

These will be on display at Stonehaven Leisure Centre and Stonehaven Library during the voting period.

LLA has also shared further details on what can be expected from each option as well as their estimated costs.

There will be a stall at Stonehaven Farmer’s Market on Saturday, February 5, where staff will be available to answer any questions.

A number of drop-in sessions have also been organised over the next two weeks for people to discuss the options further and to cast their votes.

Drop-in sessions will be available on the following days:

Tuesday, February 8 from 2pm to 6pm at Stonehaven Library

Wednesday, February 8 from 10am to 12pm at Stonehaven Recreation Grounds

Saturday, February 12 from 9am to 12pm at Stonehaven Leisure Centre

Wednesday, February 16 from 11am to 5pm at Stonehaven Library

Thursday, February 18 from 10am to 4pm at Stonehaven Library

Once voting concludes, the options will be ranked in order of votes received, with the winning project or projects to be announced thereafter.

Online voting will take place on the LLA engagement portal here.