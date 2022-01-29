Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
60-year-old Aberdeen woman becomes first victim of Storm Malik

By Michelle Henderson
January 29, 2022, 1:51 pm Updated: January 29, 2022, 5:18 pm

A woman in Aberdeen has become the first victim of Storm Malik.

The 60-year-old woman died suddenly this morning following an incident on Deveron road, in the Mastrick area of the city.

Pictures from the scene show a tree uprooted and the road cordoned off as officers remain stationed at the scene.

The woman – who has not been named – is the first confirmed victim of Saturday’s storm, which has seen gales force winds wreak havoc across the north and north-east.

Police and paramedics were called to the incident following initial reports around 10:30am.

A report is now being sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services attended at Deveron Road, Aberdeen, at around 10.30am on Saturday, 29 January, 2022 after the sudden death of a 60-year-old woman.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Thousands of homes have been left without power and transport services have ground to a halt amidst the adverse weather conditions.

The Met Office have imposed an amber weather warning for wind in the north-east warning of widespread disruption.

A yellow weather warning also remains in place across Moray and the Highlands and Islands.

