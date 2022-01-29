60-year-old Aberdeen woman becomes first victim of Storm Malik

A woman in Aberdeen has become the first victim of Storm Malik.
The 60-year-old woman died suddenly this morning following an incident on Deveron road, in the Mastrick area of the city.
Pictures from the scene show a tree uprooted and the road cordoned off as officers remain stationed at the scene.
The woman – who has not been named – is the first confirmed victim of Saturday’s storm, which has seen gales force winds wreak havoc across the north and north-east.
Police and paramedics were called to the incident following initial reports around 10:30am.
A report is now being sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
A Police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services attended at Deveron Road, Aberdeen, at around 10.30am on Saturday, 29 January, 2022 after the sudden death of a 60-year-old woman.
“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Thousands of homes have been left without power and transport services have ground to a halt amidst the adverse weather conditions.
The Met Office have imposed an amber weather warning for wind in the north-east warning of widespread disruption.
A yellow weather warning also remains in place across Moray and the Highlands and Islands.
