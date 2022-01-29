Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicola Sturgeon issues warning to north-east residents ahead of Storm Corrie

By Ellie Milne
January 29, 2022, 6:42 pm Updated: January 29, 2022, 6:45 pm
Storm Malik caused disruption across the region with more expected when Storm Corrie arrives. Photo: Wullie Marr/DCT Media.
Storm Malik caused disruption across the region with more expected when Storm Corrie arrives. Photo: Wullie Marr/DCT Media.

The first minister has issued a warning to north-east residents in the aftermath of Storm Malik – as more severe weather is forecast.

The storm caused widespread disruption throughout Saturday, with tens of thousands of households left without power.

Many bus, ferry and rail services were cancelled and motorists faced a number of road closures – mainly due to fallen trees.

North-east communities have endured the worst of the conditions and were advised to only leave home if it was essential to do so.

The government held a resilience meeting earlier today to discuss the “severe” impact of Storm Malik and the possibility that Storm Corrie could make an even bigger impact.

Ms Sturgeon shared that there was a stress on the importance of welfare support and good communication, especially for those left without power.

Power companies are currently working to restore power as soon as possible, but many homes and businesses in the north-east will be without over the rest of the weekend.

Remain vigilant as storms continue

Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has issued a warning to north-east residents ahead of Storm Corrie

Although the worst of Storm Malik appears to have passed, a second wave of severe weather – Storm Corrie – is expected to hit Scotland on Sunday.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for wind across the Grampian and Highland regions from 5pm on Sunday.

In a post shared on Twitter, Ms Sturgeon wrote: “Unfortunately as Malik subsides, Storm Corrie is about to hit from late tomorrow afternoon and may be more severe for parts of Scotland – eg Highlands, Grampian, Tayside than anticipated.”

Residents in these areas are being advised to remain vigilant and be aware of the dangers the storm could bring.

A 60-year-old woman from Aberdeen died suddenly this morning, becoming the first victim of the storm.

Ms Sturgeon shared a condolence message online, writing: “Tragically, the very severe weather has resulted in loss of life today.

“My thoughts and condolences are with those affected.”

