Nicola Sturgeon issues warning to north-east residents ahead of Storm Corrie

The first minister has issued a warning to north-east residents in the aftermath of Storm Malik – as more severe weather is forecast.

The storm caused widespread disruption throughout Saturday, with tens of thousands of households left without power.

Many bus, ferry and rail services were cancelled and motorists faced a number of road closures – mainly due to fallen trees.

North-east communities have endured the worst of the conditions and were advised to only leave home if it was essential to do so.

The government held a resilience meeting earlier today to discuss the “severe” impact of Storm Malik and the possibility that Storm Corrie could make an even bigger impact.

Ms Sturgeon shared that there was a stress on the importance of welfare support and good communication, especially for those left without power.

Power companies are currently working to restore power as soon as possible, but many homes and businesses in the north-east will be without over the rest of the weekend.

Remain vigilant as storms continue

Although the worst of Storm Malik appears to have passed, a second wave of severe weather – Storm Corrie – is expected to hit Scotland on Sunday.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for wind across the Grampian and Highland regions from 5pm on Sunday.

In a post shared on Twitter, Ms Sturgeon wrote: “Unfortunately as Malik subsides, Storm Corrie is about to hit from late tomorrow afternoon and may be more severe for parts of Scotland – eg Highlands, Grampian, Tayside than anticipated.”

Residents in these areas are being advised to remain vigilant and be aware of the dangers the storm could bring.

A 60-year-old woman from Aberdeen died suddenly this morning, becoming the first victim of the storm.

Ms Sturgeon shared a condolence message online, writing: “Tragically, the very severe weather has resulted in loss of life today.

“My thoughts and condolences are with those affected.”