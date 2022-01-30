Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Here we are again’: North-east residents flock to welfare hubs as Storm Malik leaves thousands without power

By Daniel Boal
January 30, 2022, 6:51 pm Updated: January 30, 2022, 7:05 pm
SSEN arranged for mobile snack vans to visit numerous sites in Aberdeenshire so people without power could get hot food. Snack van in Kemnay Picture by Wullie Marr
Storm Malik has left thousands of north-east residents without power and reliant on welfare hubs for hot food –  and with Storm Corrie approaching they are fearing the worst.

As Storm Malik rolled across the north-east it uprooted trees, left homes without power and caused widespread disruption.

Now, Storm Corrie promises to do the same just a day later, bringing 90mph gales and an amber weather warning with it.

SSEN engineers have been working hard to restore power to areas hit by outages and estimates suggest that power supplies could be restored by Tuesday night.

However, those without power, have been forced to visit welfare hubs or stay with relatives to keep fed and stay warm.

‘Our shed took off like something out of the Wizard of Oz’

With the aftermath of Storm Arwen fresh in the minds of many north-east residents, many have taken precautions, stocking up non-perishables or buying generators.

However, the storm has still left many without power or the ability to cook and clean.

Alan Emslie. Picture by Wullie Marr

Alan Emslie, 52, said: “Growing up we always had powercuts, but for some people, it can really hit hard.

“We are fortunate to have a wood stove, but there are people by us who don’t have anything and have had to go and stay with relatives.

“It is a lot for people, especially so soon after Storm Arwen.”

Knowing just how hard people can be hit by severe weather conditions such as Storm Malik and Storm Corrie, Aberdeenshire Council and SSEN have set up hubs across the north-east.

Linda Tough, 46, who had driven from Midmar to Kemnay, to pick up some hot food for those at home said: “Our power has been off since 7am yesterday and I’ve been told that we might get it back around midnight on Tuesday.

“Thankfully no one was hurt, but out the back garden, we watched our shed take off like something out of the Wizard of Oz.

“Everything was all over the garden, the children’s bikes and toys and then the power was gone. I hope the power will be back soon.”

‘Here we are again’

Storm Arwen surpassed everyone’s worst fears; ripping roofs from buildings, causing two years’ worth of faults along power lines within just 12 hours and destroying thousands of trees.

Just two months later, two more storms threaten to do the same, leaving some people feeling that more could have been done to prepare.

Roads inspector and Sauchen resident Ken Hood was in Kemnay to pick up hot food after the storm knocked out his power on Friday.

The 62-year-old said: “Here we are again, just a few months later with no power and electricity.

“Just the other day I had taken some photos of trees that I thought could be a problem to power lines and now the power is out.

“We are fortunate because after Storm Arwen we bought some gas heaters and stoves – I also got a generator from Costco but as soon as I tried to start that up it failed.

“I think more could have been done to cut back trees that would have been a problem after Storm Arwen – things needed to be followed up.”

Where can you get support

North-east communities have endured the worst of the conditions and have been advised to only leave home if it is essential to do so.

The government held a resilience meeting today to discuss the “severe” impact of Storm Malik and the possibility that Storm Corrie could make an even bigger impact.

Here are some of the support hubs providing food that are available for north-east residents:

·       Aberchirder, Bowling Club car park – Steak Bar – today from 8am

·       Aviemore, Forestry Commission Car Park, Cairngorm Road – Whytes Food Van – today from 8am. Located by the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally taking place today.

·       Aviemore, The Winking Owl, Grampian Road – today 12.30pm – 8pm

·       Braemar, carpark beside the Fife Arms Hotel –  today from 9.30am

·       Banff, Banff Springs Hotel layby – The One Pot Stop – today from 9am – 3pm

·       Buckie, Marine Hotel – today 12pm – 2pm and 5pm – 7.45pm

·       Dulnain Bridge, Roches Moutonnees Carpark – Highland Hog Roast Food Van – today from 8am

·       Elgin, Laichmoray Hotel – today 12pm – 8pm, booking required

·       Fyvie, outside the Co-op – Steak Bar – today from 8am

·       Keith, Royal Hotel – today 12pm – 8pm, booking required

·       Kemnay, Aquithie Road – Steak Bar – today from 8am

·       Kintore, Chip Shop – Fish & Chips – today from 8am

·       Macduff, The Knowes Hotel – today from 9am – 2pm and then 5pm -8pm

·       Methlick, Bowling Green Car Park – Fish & Chips today from 8am

·       Tarland, The Square – Steak Bar – today from 8am

·       Whitehills, The Galley Seafood Restaurant & Café – today 12pm – 3pm

·       Whitestone, today from 8am

