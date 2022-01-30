‘Here we are again’: North-east residents flock to welfare hubs as Storm Malik leaves thousands without power

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Storm Malik has left thousands of north-east residents without power and reliant on welfare hubs for hot food – and with Storm Corrie approaching they are fearing the worst.

As Storm Malik rolled across the north-east it uprooted trees, left homes without power and caused widespread disruption.

Now, Storm Corrie promises to do the same just a day later, bringing 90mph gales and an amber weather warning with it.

SSEN engineers have been working hard to restore power to areas hit by outages and estimates suggest that power supplies could be restored by Tuesday night.

However, those without power, have been forced to visit welfare hubs or stay with relatives to keep fed and stay warm.

‘Our shed took off like something out of the Wizard of Oz’

With the aftermath of Storm Arwen fresh in the minds of many north-east residents, many have taken precautions, stocking up non-perishables or buying generators.

However, the storm has still left many without power or the ability to cook and clean.

Alan Emslie, 52, said: “Growing up we always had powercuts, but for some people, it can really hit hard.

“We are fortunate to have a wood stove, but there are people by us who don’t have anything and have had to go and stay with relatives.

“It is a lot for people, especially so soon after Storm Arwen.”

Knowing just how hard people can be hit by severe weather conditions such as Storm Malik and Storm Corrie, Aberdeenshire Council and SSEN have set up hubs across the north-east.

Linda Tough, 46, who had driven from Midmar to Kemnay, to pick up some hot food for those at home said: “Our power has been off since 7am yesterday and I’ve been told that we might get it back around midnight on Tuesday.

“Thankfully no one was hurt, but out the back garden, we watched our shed take off like something out of the Wizard of Oz.

“Everything was all over the garden, the children’s bikes and toys and then the power was gone. I hope the power will be back soon.”

‘Here we are again’

Storm Arwen surpassed everyone’s worst fears; ripping roofs from buildings, causing two years’ worth of faults along power lines within just 12 hours and destroying thousands of trees.

Just two months later, two more storms threaten to do the same, leaving some people feeling that more could have been done to prepare.

Roads inspector and Sauchen resident Ken Hood was in Kemnay to pick up hot food after the storm knocked out his power on Friday.

The 62-year-old said: “Here we are again, just a few months later with no power and electricity.

“Just the other day I had taken some photos of trees that I thought could be a problem to power lines and now the power is out.

“We are fortunate because after Storm Arwen we bought some gas heaters and stoves – I also got a generator from Costco but as soon as I tried to start that up it failed.

“I think more could have been done to cut back trees that would have been a problem after Storm Arwen – things needed to be followed up.”

Residents across Aberdeenshire and Moray have been left without power in the wake of Storm Malik. @Aberdeenshire have set up a number of welfare hubs providing free food such as this one in Kemnay. @pressjournal @EveningExpress pic.twitter.com/PZC2rKBRUh — Daniel Boal (@_Danielboal) January 30, 2022

Where can you get support

North-east communities have endured the worst of the conditions and have been advised to only leave home if it is essential to do so.

The government held a resilience meeting today to discuss the “severe” impact of Storm Malik and the possibility that Storm Corrie could make an even bigger impact.

Here are some of the support hubs providing food that are available for north-east residents:

· Aberchirder, Bowling Club car park – Steak Bar – today from 8am

· Aviemore, Forestry Commission Car Park, Cairngorm Road – Whytes Food Van – today from 8am. Located by the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally taking place today.

· Aviemore, The Winking Owl, Grampian Road – today 12.30pm – 8pm

· Braemar, carpark beside the Fife Arms Hotel – today from 9.30am

· Banff, Banff Springs Hotel layby – The One Pot Stop – today from 9am – 3pm

· Buckie, Marine Hotel – today 12pm – 2pm and 5pm – 7.45pm

· Dulnain Bridge, Roches Moutonnees Carpark – Highland Hog Roast Food Van – today from 8am

· Elgin, Laichmoray Hotel – today 12pm – 8pm, booking required

· Fyvie, outside the Co-op – Steak Bar – today from 8am

· Keith, Royal Hotel – today 12pm – 8pm, booking required

· Kemnay, Aquithie Road – Steak Bar – today from 8am

· Kintore, Chip Shop – Fish & Chips – today from 8am

· Macduff, The Knowes Hotel – today from 9am – 2pm and then 5pm -8pm

· Methlick, Bowling Green Car Park – Fish & Chips today from 8am

· Tarland, The Square – Steak Bar – today from 8am

· Whitehills, The Galley Seafood Restaurant & Café – today 12pm – 3pm

· Whitestone, today from 8am