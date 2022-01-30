Mum who died after being hit by tree during Storm Malik in Aberdeen named locally

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman who died after being hit by a tree in Aberdeen yesterday has been named locally as Sandra Clark.

The 60-year-old mother died suddenly following the incident at Deveron Road in the Mastrick area of the city.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at around 10.30am on Saturday morning.

Officers cordoned off the area next to Eric Hendrie Park and remained stationed at the scene into the afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services attended at Deveron Road, Aberdeen, at around 10.30am on Saturday, 29 January, 2022 after the sudden death of a 60-year-old woman.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Northfield and Mastrick North Councillor Ciaran McRae commented: “My thoughts are with Sandra’s family and loved ones during this difficult time following the tragic accident during the storm.”

Fellow Councillor Steve Delaney, who represents a neighbouring ward, said: “I was sorry to hear about the woman who sadly lost her life during the storm on Saturday.

“It’s such a tragic loss and my thoughts are with her family and friends as they try to come to terms with her sudden and unexpected loss.”

On Saturday, Storm Malik brought gale force winds to the north-east with an amber warning for wind put in place by the Met Office.