Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mum who died after being hit by tree during Storm Malik in Aberdeen named locally

By Ellie Milne
January 30, 2022, 8:54 pm Updated: January 30, 2022, 9:36 pm
The woman who died when she was hit by a tree during Storm Malik on Saturday has been named locally.
The woman who died when she was hit by a tree during Storm Malik on Saturday has been named locally.

A woman who died after being hit by a tree in Aberdeen yesterday has been named locally as Sandra Clark.

The 60-year-old mother died suddenly following the incident at Deveron Road in the Mastrick area of the city.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at around 10.30am on Saturday morning.

Officers cordoned off the area next to Eric Hendrie Park and remained stationed at the scene into the afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services attended at Deveron Road, Aberdeen, at around 10.30am on Saturday, 29 January, 2022 after the sudden death of a 60-year-old woman.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Northfield and Mastrick North Councillor Ciaran McRae commented: “My thoughts are with Sandra’s family and loved ones during this difficult time following the tragic accident during the storm.”

Fellow Councillor Steve Delaney, who represents a neighbouring ward, said: “I was sorry to hear about the woman who sadly lost her life during the storm on Saturday.

“It’s such a tragic loss and my thoughts are with her family and friends as they try to come to terms with her sudden and unexpected loss.”

On Saturday, Storm Malik brought gale force winds to the north-east with an amber warning for wind put in place by the Met Office.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal