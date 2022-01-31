‘It’s just complete devastation’: Castleton Farm estimates 30 acres of fruit crops destroyed by Storm Corrie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fruit farmer is counting the cost after his polytunnels were destroyed by Storm Corrie.

Castleton Farm, near Laurencekirk, is known for its tasty berries and generous-sized strawberry tarts and cakes.

But farmer Ross Mitchell estimates he lost about 30 acres of crops last night after winds of more than 90mph swept through the region.

The polytunnels are used to grow their famed strawberries as well as other fruits such as raspberries and cherries.

Mr Mitchell, who runs the business with his wife Anna, said: “To be honest we’re just trying to get everything tidied up, it’s just complete devastation.

“We’re just trying to do the best we can.”

Meanwhile, Westerton Farmers, also in the Howe of Mearns, posted on Instagram that their Spud Hut had been damaged by the stormy weather.

The family-run business sells homegrown vegetables and produce from the Spud Hut, which opened in 2017.

In the post the owners explained it will be “closed until further notice”.

Damage around the area caused by storms

The area around both farms has been severely damaged by the stormy weather over the weekend.

A lorry was blown onto its side on the A90 near Stonehaven during Storm Corrie early on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, a number of trees had fallen on the B966 Brechin to Edzell road over the course of the weekend.