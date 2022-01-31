‘It’s just complete devastation’: Castleton Farm estimates 30 acres of fruit crops destroyed by Storm Corrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It’s just complete devastation’: Castleton Farm estimates 30 acres of fruit crops destroyed by Storm Corrie

By Lauren Taylor
January 31, 2022, 11:48 am Updated: January 31, 2022, 1:06 pm
Castleton Farm Shop in Laurencekirk
Castleton Farm Shop in Laurencekirk grows soft fruits including Scottish blueberries.

A fruit farmer is counting the cost after his polytunnels were destroyed by Storm Corrie.

Castleton Farm, near Laurencekirk, is known for its tasty berries and generous-sized strawberry tarts and cakes.

But farmer Ross Mitchell estimates he lost about 30 acres of crops last night after winds of more than 90mph swept through the region.

The polytunnels are used to grow their famed strawberries as well as other fruits such as raspberries and cherries.

Polytunnels growing strawberries at Castleton Farm last year. Picture by Kath Flannery

Mr Mitchell, who runs the business with his wife Anna, said: “To be honest we’re just trying to get everything tidied up, it’s just complete devastation.

“We’re just trying to do the best we can.”

Meanwhile, Westerton Farmers, also in the Howe of Mearns, posted on Instagram that their Spud Hut had been damaged by the stormy weather.

The family-run business sells homegrown vegetables and produce from the Spud Hut, which opened in 2017.

In the post the owners explained it will be “closed until further notice”.

Damage around the area caused by storms

The area around both farms has been severely damaged by the stormy weather over the weekend.

A lorry was blown onto its side on the A90 near Stonehaven during Storm Corrie early on Monday morning.

A lorry was blown onto its side on the A90 near Stonehaven. Photo by Kath Flannery/DCT Media

Meanwhile, a number of trees had fallen on the B966 Brechin to Edzell road over the course of the weekend.

B966 Brechin to Edzell by G Jennings.

