Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

More wind on the way: Met Office issues ANOTHER weather warning

By David Mackay
January 31, 2022, 9:55 am Updated: January 31, 2022, 4:34 pm
A lorry was blown onto its side on the A90 near Stonehaven. Photo: Kath Flannery/DCT Media
A lorry was blown onto its side on the A90 near Stonehaven. Photo: Kath Flannery/DCT Media

Met Office forecasters have issued another yellow weather warning for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands amid concerns about strong wind.

The north and north-east are still recovering after Storm Malik and Storm Corrie battered the region during the weekend.

The extreme weather brought devastation and chaos to power networks and roads with 37,000 homes without electricity on Monday morning – with many not due to be reconnected until Tuesday.

Now the Met Office has warned further bad weather is due to sweep the region.

Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for strong wind, which will be in effect from 6am on Tuesday until 6pm the same day.

Communities in Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Moray, the Highlands, Western Isles and Orkney have been warned to expect some “short-term” of power during the period of the wind weather warning. 

Meanwhile, coastal towns and villages may be affected by spray and large waves.

The Met Office reported gusts of up to 92mph during Storm Corrie, with the highest speed recorded in Stornoway.

The wind on Tuesday is expected to reach up to 65mph with the Highlands and Orkney expected to experience the worst of the weather.

Clear-up continues from Storm Corrie

The clear-up continued across the Highlands, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire on Monday morning as the latest wind weather warning was issued.

Countless routes were blocked or difficult to pass after trees were brought down across the network.

Bear Scotland reported 60 crashed to the ground on the A9 Inverness to Perth road between Dalwhinnie and Aviemore alone – with crews working through the night to clear the major trunk route.

Another large tree blocked the A9 Inverness to Wick road near Golspie with the route reopened with just one-lane on Monday morning.

Several trees were also down on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road in the Laurencekirk and Brechin areas.

And police were called when a van was blown over on the same route near Stonehaven.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers attended and there were no injuries. The road did not close.”

 

