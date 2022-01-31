Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Welfare centres open in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire after third stormy night: Where can you get help?

By Louise Glen
January 31, 2022, 11:11 am Updated: January 31, 2022, 4:06 pm
Post Thumbnail

Leisure centres and food vans across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will again be offering their services as welfare centres to the public after tens of thousands of homes are left without power.

Residents in the north-east and parts of Highland who have been enduring a loss of power, water or mobile phone coverage are being invited to make use of local facilities.

Hot meals are also being prepared and distributed by a number of vendors in a host of communities.

Here’s a rundown of the various amenities on offer today:

Refreshments at welfare centres

SSEN say customers unable to access welfare facilities and who remain off supply may claim back the cost of meals up to £15 per person.

They are being asked to keep copies of receipts for any claims and any vulnerable customer who requires alternative arrangements but is unable to arrange themselves, is encouraged to contact SSEN’s teams by calling 105.

SSEN arranged for mobile snack vans to visit numerous sites in Aberdeenshire so people without power could get hot food. Snack van in Kemnay. Picture by Wullie Marr/DCT Media

The below lists will be updated as and when we have more information.

SSEN has deployed welfare facilities to the following locations:

  • Alford, Transport Museum Car Park, Fish and Chips
  • Bognie Brae, Bognie Brae Arms ·  Car Park, Steak Bar
  • Cannich, Village Centre, Highland Hog Roast Food Van (from 12:30)
  • Fyvie, Outside the Co-op, Steak Bar
  • Insch, Church Hall Car Park, Western Road, Hot Food Van
  • Kemnay, Aquithie Road, Steak Bar
  • Munlochy, car park, Highland Hog Roast Food Van
  • Tarland, The Square, Steak Bar
  • Torphins, Learney Hall, Fish & Chips
  • Whitestone, Opposite Finzean Town Hall, Steak Bar

SSEN has also arranged for a hot food van to supply residents in Lumphanan.

Given the additional impact of Storm Corrie, additional welfare facilities will be deployed, where available.

Other places to get help

  • Bridge of Don  King’s Church– located in the old AECC – is offering showers, hot drinks and soup for anyone affected by the storms. On arriving in the coffee shop (in the round atrium) ask for Carla Wood to be directed to showers / food supplies.
  • Stonehaven Fetteresso Parish Church will be serving tea and coffee from 12 noon.
  • Dyce Learning Centre – located in Dyce Library/Primary School – is open until 8pm for tea/coffee, heat, a power-up of mobile devices, and advice and assistance from council staff.
  • All Aberdeen city libraries are available for people to use for heat and charging until 5pm, with Central Library in the city centre open until 8pm.

Hot food provision for people wanting to pick up a meal

People wanting to pick-up a meal can do so at the following locations:

  • Aboyne Scout Hut: between 4pm and 5pm
  • Alford Community Campus (outside the building as no power): between 4.15pm and 5pm.
  • Banchory Sports Village: between 4pm and 5pm.
  • Boddam Library: between 4.15pm and 5.15pm.
  • Inverurie Community Campus: between 4pm and 15pm.
  • Mearns Academy Community Campus, Laurencekirk: between 4pm and 5pm.
  • Stonehaven Fetteresso Church Hall: between 4.15pm and 5pm.
  • Turriff Sports Centre: between 4pm and 5pm.
  • Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre: between 4pm and 5pm.

For those cannot travel, contact Aberdeenshire Council’s assistance line if you need advice or support or if you are isolating – 0808 196 3384. It is open from 8:45am to 5pm today.

Wash facilities and charging points in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen

Leisure centres will also open their doors today to provide wash facilities and charging points as welfare centres in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen.

The following facilities, run by Live Life Aberdeenshire, will be open to the public until 8pm:

  • Banchory Sports Village
  • Deveron Community and Sports Centre, Banff
  • Ellon Community Campus
  • Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre
  • Huntly Swimming Pool and Fitness Suite
  • Inverurie Community Campus
  • Mearns Academy Community Campus, Laurencekirk
  • Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre
  • Portlethen Swimming Pool and Academy Sports Facilities
  • Turriff Swimming Pool
  • Westhill Swimming Pool

Moray Council has also opened all of its leisure and community facilities, with the exception of Speyside in Aberlour, for households affected by power cuts to use.

  • Buckie Swimming Pool
  • Milne’s Fitness Suite, Fochabers
  • Elgin Sports and Community Centre
  • Forres Swimming Pool
  • Forres House Community Centre
  • Keith Sports and Community Centre
  • Lossiemouth Sports and Community Centre

Who to call in an emergency?

If you need help, or need to report fallen trees – via police on 101.

Power outages – via SSEN on 105

Non-urgent medical issues – via NHS on 111

Emergency council housing repairs – 03456 08 12 03

Emergency social care – 03456 08 12 06

Moray Council social work – 01343 543451, out of hours 03457 565656

If you can’t use private water because of the power outage you are advised to source bottled water. But if you can’t, contact the assistance line on 0808 196 3384 for advice or support.

SSEN has confirmed that 37,000 people had no power this morning after Storm Corrie battered the north-east overnight.

 

