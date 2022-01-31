Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Moray catering company urges street food trucks to help communities without power

By Lauren Robertson
January 31, 2022, 11:21 am Updated: January 31, 2022, 11:48 am
Food vans are out supporting communities across the Highlands and Aberdeenshire. picture by Wullie Marr.
Food vans are out supporting communities across the Highlands and Aberdeenshire. picture by Wullie Marr.

A catering company is rallying together food trucks from across the north and north-east to help communities going into another day without power.

Storms Malik and Corrie have left tens of thousands of homes without power, with many warned it could be tomorrow or even Wednesday before it is restored.

Claire Whyte, of Keith-based G&M Whyte Event Caterers, has been putting out appeals to street food vendors across the region, urging them to go out and support communities in need.

Her company alone has 15 food vans out feeding the people of the north-east, offering hot food and drinks.

Being one of the biggest event caterers in the region, they have used their connections to call on other distributors to help.

Ms Whyte said: “We’ve got 15 out ourselves so we’re trying to get more on standby in case they need them.

“A lot of folk struggle to get staff at short notice and struggle to get stock at short notice but we have massive freezers so we can supply them at the same time.”

Where can you access the food trucks?

G&M Whyte Event Caterers are in close contact with SSEN, who are telling them which communities are most in need of help.

This communication means that the food vans can quickly move to a new location as soon as power is restored in the one they’re at.

There is a growing list of food van locations on the company’s Facebook page, which residents can follow to find their nearest one.

Ms Whyte said: “Whatever we can do to help our area we will.”

Current locations are:

  • Kemnay – Aguithie Road car park
  • Tarland – in the square
  • Fyvie – across from Co-op
  • Lumphanan
  • Kintore – outside chip shop
  • Methlick
  • Dulanin Bridge
  • Finzean
  • Grantown – Burnfield Avenue car park
  • Alford
  • Torphins
  • Cannich
  • Munlochy
  • Insch
  • Bognie Arms

The company’s extensive contacts has meant that their plea has been shared far and wide, including by the Highland Food and Drink Trail.

Street Food vendors: in case you haven’t heard from us, there is a desperate need for street food trucks to get out to…

Posted by Highland Food and Drink Trail on Monday, 31 January 2022

Find out more about the help available to those without power in the wake of storms Malik and Corrie here.

If you are a street food vendor who is able to help, you can get in touch with Ms Whyte on the catering company’s Facebook page. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]