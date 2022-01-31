Moray catering company urges street food trucks to help communities without power

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A catering company is rallying together food trucks from across the north and north-east to help communities going into another day without power.

Storms Malik and Corrie have left tens of thousands of homes without power, with many warned it could be tomorrow or even Wednesday before it is restored.

Claire Whyte, of Keith-based G&M Whyte Event Caterers, has been putting out appeals to street food vendors across the region, urging them to go out and support communities in need.

Her company alone has 15 food vans out feeding the people of the north-east, offering hot food and drinks.

Being one of the biggest event caterers in the region, they have used their connections to call on other distributors to help.

Ms Whyte said: “We’ve got 15 out ourselves so we’re trying to get more on standby in case they need them.

“A lot of folk struggle to get staff at short notice and struggle to get stock at short notice but we have massive freezers so we can supply them at the same time.”

Where can you access the food trucks?

G&M Whyte Event Caterers are in close contact with SSEN, who are telling them which communities are most in need of help.

This communication means that the food vans can quickly move to a new location as soon as power is restored in the one they’re at.

There is a growing list of food van locations on the company’s Facebook page, which residents can follow to find their nearest one.

Ms Whyte said: “Whatever we can do to help our area we will.”

Current locations are:

Kemnay – Aguithie Road car park

Tarland – in the square

Fyvie – across from Co-op

Lumphanan

Kintore – outside chip shop

Methlick

Dulanin Bridge

Finzean

Grantown – Burnfield Avenue car park

Alford

Torphins

Cannich

Munlochy

Insch

Bognie Arms

The company’s extensive contacts has meant that their plea has been shared far and wide, including by the Highland Food and Drink Trail.

Street Food vendors: in case you haven’t heard from us, there is a desperate need for street food trucks to get out to… Posted by Highland Food and Drink Trail on Monday, 31 January 2022

Find out more about the help available to those without power in the wake of storms Malik and Corrie here.

If you are a street food vendor who is able to help, you can get in touch with Ms Whyte on the catering company’s Facebook page.