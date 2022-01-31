Scottish Water working to restore supply to 400 homes hit by storms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Water is working to restore water supplies to homes across the north-east following Storms Malik and Corrie.

The impact of both storms has been keenly felt across the region, with thousands of people still without heat or water.

Power lines and trees have been brought down by the powerful winds that swept across the region over the weekend.

This has disrupted the railway services as trees block the line, and homes have disconnected from the power grid.

While SSEN engineers work to get the power back on, Scottish Water is working to restore water to more than 400 homes in eastern Scotland.

Those still without water are mainly in rural communities between Banchory and Aboyne.

Some Scottish Water sites across Grampian and Tayside remain without mains power, so the focus is on restoring water supply to customers through alternative means.

Instead of the water network, Scottish Water is deploying tankers and mobile generators where needed.

Bottled water is also being distributed to areas of significant disruption.

‘Seeking to restore services as quickly as we can’

Scottish Water is working closely with Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks to restore vital services.

Across the north of Scotland, reliance on temporary generators has reduced from a peak of 70 sites to fewer than 15.

Kes Juskowiak, water operations general manager at Scottish Water, said: “Our local teams have been working around the clock to support the recovery of all supplies affected by Storm Malik and to respond quickly to the new impacts of Storm Corrie overnight.

“We know there is still a small number of customers who remain without water due to Storm Malik and we are doing all we can to ensure that they can access alternative water supplies until normal service can be restored via the water network.

“Wherever possible, we are using road tankers and generators to maintain and restore normal service until mains electricity supply is restored to our sites.

“That is our immediate focus in seeking to restore service as quickly as we can to localised rural areas of Tayside and the north-east that have been impacted by Storm Corrie.”

