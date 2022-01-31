Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Water working to restore supply to 400 homes hit by storms

By Ross Hempseed
January 31, 2022, 1:57 pm Updated: January 31, 2022, 3:10 pm
Scottish water
Scottish Water is supplying bottled water where home water supply has been disrupted by Storm Malik and Storm Corrie. Picture by Darrell Benns

Scottish Water is working to restore water supplies to homes across the north-east following Storms Malik and Corrie.

The impact of both storms has been keenly felt across the region, with thousands of people still without heat or water.

Power lines and trees have been brought down by the powerful winds that swept across the region over the weekend.

This has disrupted the railway services as trees block the line, and homes have disconnected from the power grid.

Trees and power lines were brought down during Storms Malik and Corrie causing disruption across the north-east. Picture by Wullie Marr.

While SSEN engineers work to get the power back on, Scottish Water is working to restore water to more than 400 homes in eastern Scotland.

Those still without water are mainly in rural communities between Banchory and Aboyne.

Some Scottish Water sites across Grampian and Tayside remain without mains power, so the focus is on restoring water supply to customers through alternative means.

Instead of the water network, Scottish Water is deploying tankers and mobile generators where needed.

Bottled water is also being distributed to areas of significant disruption.

‘Seeking to restore services as quickly as we can’

Scottish Water is working closely with Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks to restore vital services.

Across the north of Scotland, reliance on temporary generators has reduced from a peak of 70 sites to fewer than 15.

Kes Juskowiak, water operations general manager at Scottish Water, said: “Our local teams have been working around the clock to support the recovery of all supplies affected by Storm Malik and to respond quickly to the new impacts of Storm Corrie overnight.

“We know there is still a small number of customers who remain without water due to Storm Malik and we are doing all we can to ensure that they can access alternative water supplies until normal service can be restored via the water network.

Bottled water is being supplied across the north-east to those with water supply. Picture by Scott Baxter.

“Wherever possible, we are using road tankers and generators to maintain and restore normal service until mains electricity supply is restored to our sites.

“That is our immediate focus in seeking to restore service as quickly as we can to localised rural areas of Tayside and the north-east that have been impacted by Storm Corrie.”

To keep updated with when the power will be restored by SSEN click here.

