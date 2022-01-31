Drop-off parking fees at Aberdeen Airport to be increased from tomorrow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen International Airport has decided to increase drop-off parking fees from tomorrow.

From February 1, drivers passing through the express zone at the front of the terminal will be charged £4 for a 10-minute stay – up by £1 from the previously set fee.

This is the third increase in the controversial airport drop-off fees in the last six years – with charges first doubling to £2 in April 2016, and later rising further to £3 in 2019.

Operations director Mark Beveridge said the latest price hike will be the first of a series of measures to be implemented as part of their recovery process.

It is introduced as the airport continues to battle the impact of the pandemic – including the loss of two million passengers and several key routes, as well as more than 400 jobs.

The new fee will, however, be waived for electric vehicles owners, who will be able to access the facility directly opposite the terminal free of charge for the first 10 minutes.

There will be no changes to the arrangements currently in place for blue badge holders, who will continue to be entitled to a free 30-minute period at the short-stay car park.

The long-stay car park will also continue to offer travellers half an hour of free parking, with an on-demand shuttle bus available as an alternative option.

Mr Beveridge added: “It will take years for the airport to return to pre-Covid levels, with current impact on our airport resulting in the loss of over two million passengers, key routes and over 400 jobs.

A number of changes are being made to the Express Drop Off. The Express Drop Off fee will be set at £4 for 10 minutes an increase of £1 from February 1, 2022 Read our full statement here https://t.co/sjgAXuNaEf pic.twitter.com/t3tLR260M2 — Aberdeen Airport ✈️ (@ABZ_Airport) January 31, 2022

“Our airport is a large piece of infrastructure which demands continual investment, and we continue to do this at Aberdeen International Airport investing in our long-term sustainability strategy and by introducing this Electric Vehicle registered scheme to provide 10-minute free access to our Express Drop Off is the first of many measures we look to introduce.

“It’s imperative we start what will be a long and challenging process of attracting airlines back to Aberdeen to restore the regional connectivity that the north-east relies on so heavily.”

Fee increase another hit to rural communities

However, the increase has already been criticized by Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West Alexander Burnett, who said this would discourage even more people from travelling.

He said: “This increase will penalise passengers coming from rural areas who rely on a car to get to the airport.

“I’m extremely concerned that these changes will simply make people think twice and question how easy it is to travel from Aberdeen.

“Drop-off charges like this are also a hindrance if public transport is not working effectively.

“For many residents in Aberdeenshire, taking a bus to get to the airport is often longer than the flight itself which is completely unacceptable if we are to encourage people to use public transport.”

How does Aberdeen Airport drop-off fee compare to others in the UK?

While the decision to increase the drop-off fee might have proven unpopular among drivers over the years, it’s not an unusual move when looking at it on a UK-wide scale.

Aberdeen Airport is the last in Scotland to bump up parking charges in an effort to make up for some of the cash it has lost during the pandemic.

Bosses at Edinburgh Airport doubled their controversial drop-off fee in October 2020 – with charges going up to £4 – as part of a raft of changes to combat the impact of Covid.

Two months later, Glasgow Airport – which is owned by the same company running Aberdeen International Airport – followed suit and increased the entry fee for its dedicated pick-up and drop-off facility at the set price of £4 as well.

It means motorists in Scotland are currently charged only £1 less than those at some of the biggest and most popular airports in the UK – such as London Heathrow, London Gatwick and Manchester Airport.