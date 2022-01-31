‘Such a lovely lady’: Tributes paid to Aberdeen mum who died after being hit by tree during Storm Malik

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tributes have been paid to an Aberdeen mum who died after being hit by a tree during Storm Malik over the weekend.

Sandra Clark was named locally yesterday after she suddenly died following an incident on Deveron Road in the Mastrick area of Aberdeen.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at around 10.30am on Saturday after a tree hit the 60-year-old.

Officers cordoned off the area next to Eric Hendrie Park and remained stationed at the scene into the afternoon.

Tributes paid on social media

After hearing about the news, hundreds of people commented on posts offering Mrs Clark’s family their condolences.

Karin Reid wrote on social media: “So very tragic thoughts are with her family and friends at this most sad time.”

Neighbour David Stage added: “My neighbour, lovely lady, such a shame all my thoughts are for the family.”

Tracey Gover wrote: “Sandra was such a lovely lady, thinking of her family at this very sad time.”

Yesterday, Northfield and Mastrick North Councillor Ciaran McRae said: “My thoughts are with Sandra’s family and loved ones during this difficult time following the tragic accident during the storm.”

Fellow Councillor Steve Delaney, who represents a neighbouring ward, said: “I was sorry to hear about the woman who sadly lost her life during the storm on Saturday.

“It’s such a tragic loss, and my thoughts are with her family and friends as they try to come to terms with her sudden and unexpected loss.”

Writing on social media, Carol Ann Hudson added: “What a sad, sad thing to happen to a poor lady, thinking of her family and thoughts to them all.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services attended at Deveron Road, Aberdeen, at around 10.30am on Saturday, 29 January 2022 after the sudden death of a 60-year-old woman.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”