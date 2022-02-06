Mystery of the missing masterpiece: Historians hunt for painting worth £13m last seen in Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mystery of the missing masterpiece: Historians hunt for painting worth £13m last seen in Peterhead

By Ben Hendry
February 6, 2022, 6:00 am
Fiona Riddell and Jaynie Anderson are both fascinated by the history of the Pool of Bethesda. Supplied by Design team, Roddie Reid
Fiona Riddell and Jaynie Anderson are both fascinated by the history of the Pool of Bethesda. Supplied by Design team, Roddie Reid

It was painted in Venice in the 16th century and shown off on Catherine The Great’s Russian palace walls.

The Pool of Bethesda, a massive Italian artwork measuring 6ft by 12ft, has a storied history since being crafted by revered Renaissance master Paolo Veronese.

But today, nobody knows where the £13 million masterpiece is.

And remarkably, its last known home was Peterhead, where it hung for decades with seemingly nobody truly aware of its importance or value.

No-one even knows for sure when it was removed from the town’s Arbuthnot Museum.

In light of recent discoveries, art experts across the world are now trying to unravel the mystery of what happened to it.

An engraving of the Pool of Bethesda made in the 1740s when it was on display in Venice, perhaps because it was soon to be removed from the Italian gallery. Supplied by University of Melbourne

Pool of Bethesda’s astonishing journey

Veronese’s 16th century masterpiece was first hung in the Palazzo Grassi in Venice.

It was there an engraving of it was made, the one likeness of the painting in existence.

It was then bought at a London auction by Catherine The Great, known for buying up whole collections of art to furnish her palaces.

As a “special mark of her esteem”, the Russian empress later gave it to Alexander Baxter, the Russia consul-general in London.

Baxter would become Aberdeen University’s rector and it’s thought he kept the painting on his estate near the city.

Catherine the Great painted by Vigilius Erichsen in the 1700s. Supplied by Shutterstock

It was offered for sale by an art dealer in Edinburgh in 1860, and acquired by Aberdeen-based landscape and animal painter James Giles.

Eventually, it was taken to Australia by its next owner, Robert Black, when he emigrated from Newburgh.

Painting developed following in Australia

The Pool of Bethesda came to prominence down under in the late 19th century while Black exhibited it at the Melbourne Athenaeum.

It proved so popular that local luminaries launched a petition to purchase it, but that fell flat and the Veronese was eventually given away as a raffle prize.

Experts at the University of Melbourne recently started investigating its whereabouts, but for them that was where the trail grew cold.

In January, they issued an appeal – suspecting it could be in a private collection somewhere in Australia.

Jaynie Anderson is one of the art experts hunting for the painting. She is pictured here with Giambattista Tiepolo’s The Finding of Moses at the National Gallery of Victoria. Supplied by University of Melbourne

Mystery of missing Pool of Bethesda painting takes a twist

Enter Peterhead history buff Fiona Riddell.

Fiona worked as a curator at the Arbuthnot Museum for decades and was able to put the gobsmacked Aussie arthounds in the picture.

Fiona Riddell developed a fascination with the Peterhead whaling industry, which led to her quest for information on the Pool of Bethesda. Picture by Duncan Brown.

It transpires that the painting was shipped from Melbourne to the Blue Toon in 1882, by north-east native James Volum.

Whether he won it in the raffle or bought it remains unclear..

But what’s certain is that Volum, a wealthy brewer in Geelong and a religious philanthropist, wanted to gift it to his hometown.

The painting weighed a tonne, and it would have taken some effort to cart it up the stairs into the gallery.

And into the 1900s it was hanging on the wall of Arbuthnot Museum for the deeply religious people of Peterhead to enjoy.

One clue as to its value was the £2,000 spent on insurance for the journey – more than £260,000 today.

The Arbuthnot Museum is above the town’s library.

But it appears that nobody in the town had any real idea of its cultural importance – nor of its potential price-tag.

And although Fiona has been able to shed some light on its history, she remains baffled about what happened to it.

After decades in the dark, and with this renewed push for information, could the tantalising mystery finally be solved?

Our map details the epic journey the painting has been on:

Supplied by Design team, Roddie Reid

‘My heart nearly jumped out my mouth!’

Fiona Riddell couldn’t believe what she was seeing as she browsed the internet one lazy Saturday afternoon last month.

After years of fruitless efforts, what she found left her gaping at the screen in disbelief.

When Fiona saw the University of Melbourne appealing for information on the Italian masterpiece, she says “heart nearly jumped out her mouth”.

The mum’s quest for information on it began more than a decade ago.

The Pool of Bethesda was removed from Arbuthnot Museum long before Fiona arrived.

And a photograph showing a corner of the frame was her only clue to how it looked, until last month.

Even her predecessor, who had been there for 30 years, “knew nothing about it”.

It was when looking into the life of Volum for a whaling exhibition in 2009 that his gift to the museum came up.

Fiona worked at the museum for nearly 20 years.

Fiona recalls: “The more I looked into it back then, the more I was wondering ‘where is this painting?’

“The only thing I can think is that perhaps it was moved when the local council became the regional council in the 1960s… That would seem to fit.

“But it’s not in the collection as far as anybody is aware.

“I raised it a few times over the years but now people are trying everything to look for it.”

Today there is a street named after James Volum at Peterhead Harbour.

The historian added: “Nobody knew what they had, at no point in any of my research has monetary value even been mentioned.

“I’ve been looking for this painting for about 15 years, never even knowing who it was by. And I didn’t even know what it looked like until last month!

“It feels like the Australian researchers had the beginning of the story, and I had the middle, now we just need the ending.”

How can we be sure it’s a genuine Veronese?

The painting was verified by several experts in 1877 when the possibility of it being sold in Melbourne arose.

Eugene Von Guerard from the Melbourne Public Library and National Gallery had “no doubt whatsoever” it was “a genuine work of Paolo Veronese”.

London expert George Peacock said it was “undoubtedly” the real deal.

 

The snippets from a 19th century pamphlet, supplied by the University of Melbourne, appear to prove the painting’s veracity.

An article in the Buchan Observer in 1884 describes it in great detail, helping to confirm it was indeed the Veronese which was sent to Peterhead.

After outlining the religious scene, the reporter adds: “Like many master productions, the effect grows upon the observer each visit he pays.”

Who are the Australian art detectives leading the hunt?

Jaynie Anderson joins the Press and Journal for a chat from her living room in Australia, still slightly dumbfounded that the trail led to Peterhead.

The Professor Emeritus at the University of Melbourne is an art historian, curator and biographer.

Jaynie insists it is “possible” that the missing masterpiece could be found but acknowledges that “it’s a long shot”.

Jaynie Anderson is determined but realistic about the hunt for answers. Supplied by University of Melbourne

The academic became fixated with the Veronese piece when minutes from an 1877 meeting of the trustees of the National Gallery of Victoria were unearthed.

She imagined it might have been hanging in a home somewhere in Melbourne, so was stunned when she received an e-mail from Fiona days after posting an appeal online.

The minutes of the 1877 which sparked the renewed interest in the missing painting. Supplied by University of Melbourne

Prof Anderson said: “This all came about when we found that 108 people petitioned the National Victoria Gallery to buy a Veronese in 1877.

“We knew it ended up with this lottery to get it, but nothing after that until Fiona Riddell got in touch.

“We e-mailed and it quickly became clear it was the same painting, I am still amazed.

“Volum was a religious man, and it made sense he would give it to his hometown two years before he died.”

A newspaper cutting from the Evening Express at the time confirms James Volum presented the painting as a gift to Peterhead.

Can lost Pool of Bethesda painting really be found?

The art detective added: “It isn’t impossible that it could be discovered…

“I have carried out a research project with the Catholic church here and we have found various valuable paintings. It does happen.

“It would really be fantastic if we can get it, I find it enthralling.

“From the engraving we know it’s a very beautiful painting – and it’s huge, it’s a whopper!

“So where is it?”

The painting is suspected to have last been seen in public about 60 years ago. Supplied by Design team, Roddie Reid.

What would happen if painting was uncovered?

Prof Anderson’s ancestors come from Shetland, and she would relish the chance to visit Scotland if the Pool of Bethesda painting is found.

She speculates it could have come into the possession of a church, civic building or private owner.

If discovered, it would be taken to a laboratory to be analysed and conservation work would be performed where necessary.

Of course, with so little known, researchers can’t rule out that it was destroyed.

North-east museum bosses are now understood to be scouring records for any hint of its fate.

But despite repeated attempts, Aberdeenshire Council has declined to comment on its attempts to right the historic wrong.

Who was Paolo Veronese?

A bust of Paolo Veronese in the gardens of Villa Borghese, Rome. Supplied by Shutterstock

The Venice-based Italian renaissance painter was known for his large works depicting religion and mythology.

Veronese is thought to have inspired subsequent large scale ceiling and mural paintings in Venice and elsewhere.

His work is today shown in The Louvre, the National Gallery in London and various other prestigious palaces of culture.

Prof Anderson calls Veronese “one of the three great Venetian painters of the 16th century”, praising him as a “wonderful technician” and “great theatrical artist”.

Visitors at Paolo Veronese’s painting ‘Les noces de Canar’ at the Louvre Museum on October 3, 2016. Paris. Supplied by Shutterstock

Can you help pinpoint Pool of Bethesda painting?

Veronese is known to have painted Christ’s miracle at the Pool of Bethesda, based on an engraving of the masterpiece by Pietro Monaco in 1743.

The image comes from a New Testament account of Jesus healing a paralysed man in Jerusalem.

Perhaps it’s appropriate that the painting missing from the Arbuthnot Museum depicts a miracle, as many might think tracking it down will require some divine intervention.

But the experts delving into the past are determined not to stop until they can answer this century-old riddle.

A determined Prof Anderson told us: “It’s a long shot that we will find it, but it really is worth trying…”

If anyone has information on the painting, please contact ben.hendry@ajl.co.uk and it will be passed on.

