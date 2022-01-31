Family of 77-year-old pedestrian who died after Peterhead car crash thank medical staff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The 77-year-old pedestrian who died following a car crash in Peterhead on Friday afternoon has been named as local woman Lily Cowie.

In a statement, her family thanked the medical staff who tried to save her life, saying they appreciated the “care and compassion” they put into their work.

Police were called out to the scene on the Aberdeenshire town’s James Street at around 1.05pm on January 28.

The collision had involved a silver Hyundai car and Mrs Cowie, who was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

She died later that evening.

Mrs Cowie’s family said: “We are all shocked and devastated at the outcome of this tragic incident, but would like to extend our thanks to everyone who helped at the scene: the paramedics, air ambulance and medical and nursing teams at A&E and ICU.

“Your care and compassion was much appreciated.”

Investigation ongoing

Sergeant Craig McNeill from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit confirmed the incident was still being investigated by officers.

He said: “Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Lily at this difficult time.

“Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision, anyone who was in the James Street area around that time or anyone who might have dash-cam footage to contact us.

“We are grateful to everyone who has assisted our enquiries so far.”

Anyone who may be able to offer police further information on the incident is asked to call 101, using the incident number 1494 of January 28, 2022.