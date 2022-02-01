A96 closed at Huntly and Inverurie as fire crews check petrol station roof

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A major north-east road is closed amid reports a petrol station’s roof has blown off in the high winds.

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road is shut at Huntly due to concern about the Gulf petrol station building.

Social media reports suggest part of the forecourt roof has blown off.

Fire crews were called to the site at about 4.20am, and a team is checking the safety of the roof.

It is the second time in recent days that emergency crews have been called to the garage as a result of the wind.

Police have closed the A96 in both directions between Huntly and Inverurie due to debris on the carriageway.

It is expected to be closed all day on Tuesday as the clean-up operation continues.

NEW ❗ ⌚ 06:40#A96 ⛔CLOSURE⛔ Currently closed in both directions between Huntly – Inverurie due to debris on the carriageway TRISS on scene Local diversion in place#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/Afov5EnMXz — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 1, 2022