A96 closed at Huntly and Inverurie as fire crews check petrol station roof

By Lauren Taylor
February 1, 2022, 8:16 am Updated: February 1, 2022, 5:59 pm
The road is closed while emergency services check the roof of the building.
The road is closed while emergency services check the roof of the building.

A major north-east road is closed amid reports a petrol station’s roof has blown off in the high winds.

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road is shut at Huntly due to concern about the Gulf petrol station building.

Social media reports suggest part of the forecourt roof has blown off.

Strathbogie, Gulf Petrol Station on the A96 which was closed due to concern for the roof of the forecourt. Picture by JasperImages.

Fire crews were called to the site at about 4.20am, and a team is checking the safety of the roof.

It is the second time in recent days that emergency crews have been called to the garage as a result of the wind.

Police have closed the A96 in both directions between Huntly and Inverurie due to debris on the carriageway.

It is expected to be closed all day on Tuesday as the clean-up operation continues.

 

 

