Engineers begin ‘final push’ to restore power to 9,500 north and north-east homes still without supply

By Lauren Taylor
February 1, 2022, 1:23 pm Updated: February 1, 2022, 5:53 pm

Power is expected to be restored to the majority of homes across the north and north-east by the evening – with only “small pockets” remaining offline until tomorrow.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) engineers were joined by over 500 additional support colleagues to restore power to 105,000 homes following the stormy weather over the weekend.

However, they have confirmed that around 9,500 customers still remain without supply with areas in rural Aberdeenshire, the Highlands, Western Isles and the Moray Coast being affected.

Teams are prioritising areas where customers have been without power the longest, however, they have warned that “small pockets” may still be without power until Wednesday.

Keep up-to-date with the outages in your area: SSEN Power Tracker

Progress being made by the engineers is dependent on the impact the weather may have today after the Met Office issued another yellow weather warning.

The warning for strong winds is in force until 6pm, with residents bracing themselves for more disruption.

Richard Gough, director of distribution system operations at SSEN, explained that teams have made “strong progress” restoring power to customers.

He said: “Although the cumulative impact of Storms Malik and Corrie has compounded the challenge, we have started our final push and aim to restore power to the vast majority of customers today.

“For the pockets of customers that will remain without supply into Wednesday, we are prioritising welfare and support, working closely with local resilience partners.

“We would like to apologise to all customers affected and would like to encourage any customer concerned to give our dedicated teams a call on 105, where we can provide additional support and guidance.”

