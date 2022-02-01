Welfare centres remain open across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire: Where can you get help?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leisure centres and food vans across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will again be offering their services as welfare centres as over 9,000 homes remain without power.

Residents in the north-east who have been enduring a loss of power, water or mobile phone coverage are being invited to make use of local facilities.

Hot meals are also being prepared and distributed by a number of vendors in a host of communities.

Here’s a rundown of the various amenities on offer today:

Refreshments at welfare centres

SSEN say customers unable to access welfare facilities and who remain off supply may claim back the cost of meals up to £15 per person.

They are being asked to keep copies of receipts for any claims and any vulnerable customer who requires alternative arrangements but is unable to arrange themselves, is encouraged to contact SSEN’s teams by calling 105.

SSEN have said they are making “strong progress” in restoring power to communities, and hope to have the vast majority back on supply by the evening.

The below lists will be updated as and when we have more information.

SSEN has deployed welfare facilities to the following locations:

Aboyne, near the Huntly Arms Inn, food van

near the Huntly Arms Inn, food van Alford , Transport Museum car park, food van

, Transport Museum car park, food van Ballater, Victoria Square, food van

Victoria Square, food van Bognie Brae , Bognie Brae Arms car park

, Bognie Brae Arms car park Braemar, opposite the Fife Hotel

opposite the Fife Hotel Elgin, Laichmoray Hotel

Laichmoray Hotel Fyvie , outside the Co-op, food van

, outside the Co-op, food van Insch , Church Hall car park, Western Road, food van

, Church Hall car park, Western Road, food van Kemnay , at the Kemnay Chip Shop, Aquithie Road

, at the Kemnay Chip Shop, Aquithie Road Kingussie, the Sugar Bowl Cafe

the Sugar Bowl Cafe Kintore, Kintore Fish Bar, Northern Road

Kintore Fish Bar, Northern Road Lumphanan, next to MacBeth Arms Pub, food van

next to MacBeth Arms Pub, food van Peterculter Retirement Park*, on Malcolm Road

on Malcolm Road Stonehaven, The Square, food van

The Square, food van Strathdon, Bellabeg car park, next to shop, food van

Bellabeg car park, next to shop, food van Strathpeffer, Pavillion car park, food van

Pavillion car park, food van Tarland , The Square, food van

, The Square, food van Torphins, Learney Hall, Fish & Chips

*The food van is moving from Sainsbury’s, Countesswells to Peterculter Retirement Park.

SSEN has also arranged for a hot food van to supply residents in Monymusk, however the location is still to be confirmed.

For those that cannot travel, contact Aberdeenshire Council’s assistance line if you need advice or support or if you are isolating – 0808 196 3384. It is open from 8:45am to 5pm today.

Wash facilities and charging points in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen

Leisure centres will also open their doors today to provide wash facilities and charging points as welfare centres in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen.

The following facilities, run by Live Life Aberdeenshire, will be open to the public until 8pm:

Aboyne Swimming Pool and Deeside Community Centre (no hot showers are available at this time)

Swimming Pool and Deeside Community Centre (no hot showers are available at this time) Banchory Sports Village

Sports Village Deveron Community and Sports Centre, Banff

Ellon Community Campus

Community Campus Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre

Community and Sports Centre Huntly Swimming Pool and Fitness Suite

Swimming Pool and Fitness Suite Inverurie Community Campus

Community Campus Mearns Academy Community Campus, Laurencekirk

Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre

Leisure and Community Centre Portlethen Swimming Pool and Academy Sports Facilities

Swimming Pool and Academy Sports Facilities Turriff Swimming Pool

Swimming Pool Westhill Swimming Pool

All of Sport Aberdeen’s facilities are open to residents without power to get a hot shower, warm up or power up their devices.

Libraries across Aberdeen City are also open to those who are in need of warming up or charging their devices.

For those affected in the Dyce area, Dyce Library is closest on Gordon Terrace.

Additionally, for those in Countesswells, the nearest is Airyhall Library on Springfield Road.

Who to call in an emergency?

If you need help or need to report fallen trees – via police on 101.

Power outages – via SSEN on 105

Non-urgent medical issues – via NHS on 111

Emergency council housing repairs – 03456 08 12 03

Emergency social care – 03456 08 12 06

Moray Council social work – 01343 543451, out of hours 03457 565656

If you can’t use private water because of the power outage you are advised to source bottled water. But if you can’t, contact the assistance line on 0808 196 3384 for advice or support.

SSEN has confirmed that 37,000 people had no power this morning after Storm Corrie battered the north-east overnight.