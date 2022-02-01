Welfare centres remain open across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire: Where can you get help?

Leisure centres and food vans across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will again be offering their services as welfare centres as over 9,000 homes remain without power.
Residents in the north-east who have been enduring a loss of power, water or mobile phone coverage are being invited to make use of local facilities.
Hot meals are also being prepared and distributed by a number of vendors in a host of communities.
Here’s a rundown of the various amenities on offer today:
Refreshments at welfare centres
SSEN say customers unable to access welfare facilities and who remain off supply may claim back the cost of meals up to £15 per person.
They are being asked to keep copies of receipts for any claims and any vulnerable customer who requires alternative arrangements but is unable to arrange themselves, is encouraged to contact SSEN’s teams by calling 105.
SSEN have said they are making “strong progress” in restoring power to communities, and hope to have the vast majority back on supply by the evening.
The below lists will be updated as and when we have more information.
SSEN has deployed welfare facilities to the following locations:
- Aboyne, near the Huntly Arms Inn, food van
- Alford, Transport Museum car park, food van
- Ballater, Victoria Square, food van
- Bognie Brae, Bognie Brae Arms car park
- Braemar, opposite the Fife Hotel
- Elgin, Laichmoray Hotel
- Fyvie, outside the Co-op, food van
- Insch, Church Hall car park, Western Road, food van
- Kemnay, at the Kemnay Chip Shop, Aquithie Road
- Kingussie, the Sugar Bowl Cafe
- Kintore, Kintore Fish Bar, Northern Road
- Lumphanan, next to MacBeth Arms Pub, food van
- Peterculter Retirement Park*, on Malcolm Road
- Stonehaven, The Square, food van
- Strathdon, Bellabeg car park, next to shop, food van
- Strathpeffer, Pavillion car park, food van
- Tarland, The Square, food van
- Torphins, Learney Hall, Fish & Chips
*The food van is moving from Sainsbury’s, Countesswells to Peterculter Retirement Park.
SSEN has also arranged for a hot food van to supply residents in Monymusk, however the location is still to be confirmed.
For those that cannot travel, contact Aberdeenshire Council’s assistance line if you need advice or support or if you are isolating – 0808 196 3384. It is open from 8:45am to 5pm today.
Wash facilities and charging points in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen
Leisure centres will also open their doors today to provide wash facilities and charging points as welfare centres in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen.
The following facilities, run by Live Life Aberdeenshire, will be open to the public until 8pm:
- Aboyne Swimming Pool and Deeside Community Centre (no hot showers are available at this time)
- Banchory Sports Village
- Deveron Community and Sports Centre, Banff
- Ellon Community Campus
- Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre
- Huntly Swimming Pool and Fitness Suite
- Inverurie Community Campus
- Mearns Academy Community Campus, Laurencekirk
- Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre
- Portlethen Swimming Pool and Academy Sports Facilities
- Turriff Swimming Pool
- Westhill Swimming Pool
All of Sport Aberdeen’s facilities are open to residents without power to get a hot shower, warm up or power up their devices.
Libraries across Aberdeen City are also open to those who are in need of warming up or charging their devices.
For those affected in the Dyce area, Dyce Library is closest on Gordon Terrace.
Additionally, for those in Countesswells, the nearest is Airyhall Library on Springfield Road.
Who to call in an emergency?
If you need help or need to report fallen trees – via police on 101.
Power outages – via SSEN on 105
Non-urgent medical issues – via NHS on 111
Emergency council housing repairs – 03456 08 12 03
Emergency social care – 03456 08 12 06
Moray Council social work – 01343 543451, out of hours 03457 565656
If you can’t use private water because of the power outage you are advised to source bottled water. But if you can’t, contact the assistance line on 0808 196 3384 for advice or support.
SSEN has confirmed that 37,000 people had no power this morning after Storm Corrie battered the north-east overnight.