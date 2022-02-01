VIDEO: Aberdeen MP describes dramatic moment plane he was on ’tilts’ in high winds before aborting landing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

VIDEO: Aberdeen MP describes dramatic moment plane he was on ’tilts’ in high winds before aborting landing

By Ellie Milne
February 1, 2022, 3:59 pm Updated: February 2, 2022, 7:12 am

A north-east MP has praised the pilot of a plane that had to abort its landing amid stormy weather yesterday.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn said he was “extremely grateful” for the pilot’s skill in avoiding a serious situation upon arrival at Heathrow Airport.

High winds meant the plane was unable to safely land on its first attempt and footage shared online shows the tail end of the plane touching the ground sending smoke into the air.

Mr Flynn was one of the passengers onboard the flight which left Aberdeen at around 10.50am on Monday.

He said: “As we came into land it was obviously windy and when we hit the runway the plane did bounce and then tilt quite sharply to the left – from where I was sitting I actually thought that the tip of the wing was about to clatter into the ground.

“The next thing I know we were back up in the air rocking around in turbulence – it was a remarkable job from the pilot and I’m extremely grateful for his skill in averting an extremely serious situation.

“Looking back at the footage now I can see the back end of the plane does appear to connect with the ground and it’s clearly a bit of a close call.”

The video shows the moment a flight from Aberdeen abandons landing at Heathrow during strong winds. Youtube/Big Jet TV

Landing captured on video

The failed landing was captured and shared online by Big Jet TV, who described the moment the plane hit the runways as a “tail strike”.

Trails of smoke can be seen as the plane touches the runway and rises again, before the “tail strike” sends paint dust into the air.

When the right wing lifts, the plane travels along the runway at an angle with just one set of wheels on the ground.

The pilot was able to safely land the plane during the second attempt.

Over the past few days, Storm Malik and Storm Corrie have brought gusts of more than 90mph in the north of Scotland.

The severe weather caused disruptions across the UK with fallen trees forcing roads to close and a number of public transport services were cancelled.

A spokesman from British Airways said: “Our pilots are highly trained to manage a range of scenarios, including extreme weather conditions, and our flight crew landed the aircraft safely. Our customers and crew all disembarked as normal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal