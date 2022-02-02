Paddleboarding lobster from Stonehaven set to star in comedy sketch for Red Nose Day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The fundraising efforts of a man dressed as a lobster are being celebrated by Sir Lenny Henry in a new star-studded comedy sketch for Red Nose Day.

Last year, Dave Jacobs, a paddleboarding instructor from Stonehaven, raised more than £1100 for Comic Relief.

Paddleboarding from Stonehaven to Catterline, the 54-year-old instructor dressed as a lobster whilst carrying out the journey in March last year.

His “funny and original” fundraising methods will be one of the thousands of efforts celebrated in a new comedy sketch released today.

The video, voiced by Graham Norton, will mark the launch of Red Nose Day 2022 which is set to return on Friday March 18 this year.

Not Dave Jacobs’ first paddleboarding journey in a costume

The online sketch is meant to highlight the fundraisers like Mr Jacobs who are making a difference no matter how big, small or funny they may seem.

Dave Jacobs, who runs a stand-up paddleboard business in Stonehaven, said: “I knew I wanted to do a sea-based challenge to raise some money and I love dressing up, so the idea of the paddleboarding lobster was born.

“The claws were an issue at times though. On the day I was lucky to have perfect, calm conditions, so it wasn’t too bad at all, apart from being mobbed by hungry sea birds and seals.”

This was not Mr Jacob’s first paddleboarding journey in costume. Back in 2017, he paddleboarded from Stonehaven to Aberdeen dressed as a penguin to raise money for Children in Need.

Mr Jacobs said: “I love doing challenges with a bit of added humour, especially for a fantastic cause like Comic Relief.

“It feels fab to have contributed to Red Nose Day, so I’d encourage everyone to get fundraising this year. Challenging yourself makes you feel good, it’s for a great cause and doing it with a bit of a laugh makes it even better.”

Celebrating ‘dedicated and passionate’ people

The exclusive sketch features big stars such as Harry Judd, Hugh Bonneville, Jamie Demetriou and Oti Mabuse with Sir Lenny Henry.

Comic Relief co-founder, Sir Lenny Henry said: “The spirit of Red Nose Day is for everyone to get involved and to get the vibe of helping someone else that they don’t know, it’s always been that and what could be better?”

“I’m always amazed by how dedicated and passionate the people that run the projects are – both in the developing world and in this country – to help better the lives of so many.

“So, to anybody who has fundraised to support these life changing projects, I personally thank you because we wouldn’t be able to do this stuff without you guys. You are the people that inspire me.”

Stars involved in making the sketch said they had a lot of fun in putting it together.

Harry Judd from pop band McFly said events like Red Nose Day can make a huge difference.

He said: “We had such a laugh making this sketch and I’m so happy to be able to help raise awareness for an amazing cause, and it’s a bonus to have loads of fun in the process.”

Vick Hope, British TV and Radio presenter, added to this saying: “It’s so brilliant to have a bit of a laugh, have fun, be silly but also make a difference at the same time – and that’s how it should be. I’m really excited for this year and it feels very special to feature in this sketch.”

All money raised by Red Nose Day supports life changing work in the UK and throughout the world. Issues being addressed include homelessness, domestic abuse, poverty and mental health problems, all which have been greatly exacerbated by the pandemic.

For more information on how to get involved, visit Comic Relief’s site.