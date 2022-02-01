Community groups and charities invited to apply for Aberdeen Harbour funding programme

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Groups and charities in the Granite City are being invited to apply for funding through a community action programme.

The Aberdeen Harbour Board has announced it will donate £30,000 throughout the year to support the local community.

The funding programme – SupPORT-all – aims to ensure that those who operate close to the port can “flourish and prosper”.

The four successful applicants will receive a £10,000 or £5,000 award, and also benefit from donations of time, resources and equipment from the board.

Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive of Aberdeen Harbour Board, said: “As a Trust Port operating in the heart of the city, we have a vested, proactive interest in ensuring our local communities can prosper and we look forward to partnering with local groups this year, so that children and adults can prosper.”

Community groups and charities from Torry, Balnagask, Altens, Tullos, Kincorth, Garthdee, Cove and Footdee will be able to apply from Wednesday.

Supporting ‘vital work’

Since the programme was established in 2014, Aberdeen Harbour has supported more than 50 groups and charities in the region – with donations of up to £600,000.

Big Noise Torry and Greyhope Bay are two of the past beneficiaries, as well as the Fittie Community Development Trust and Cultivate Aberdeen’s St Fittick’s Edible Garden.

Maggie Hepburn, chief executive at ACVO TSI added: “It’s always fantastic to hear when funding has been made available to support the vital work of third sector and community organisations in the city.

“As the third sector interface for Aberdeen, we see day to day how important funding is, and it’s most welcome to learn that more money has been made available through the supPORT-all scheme.”

Applications are open until Wednesday, March 2, with funding recipients to be announced shortly thereafter.

Community groups and charities who are interested in applying should visit the Aberdeen Harbour website.