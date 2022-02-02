‘Bringing the whole area down’: Vandalised van causing concern for Aberdeen residents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A concerned Aberdeen resident has drawn attention to a string of abandoned vans left on Cornhill Drive in the last week.

One vehicle that has been abandoned and clamped has been vandalised and is causing concern for local residents.

After an alleged reported increase in anti-social behaviour in the area, residents are concerned that the vandalised van will worsen the issue.

The van has reportedly been abandoned for a week now but a window was smashed and the vehicle was covered in graffiti on Monday night. It has been clamped by DVLA but has yet to be removed from the street.

A resident on Cornhill Drive, Iain Cuthbert, said the vandalised van is not the first vehicle to be abandoned recently. He says another three bigger transit vans have been clamped and towed from the street in the past week.

‘Act like magnets’ for trouble

Having been a resident in the area for nearly 10 years, Mr Cuthbert, said: “These vans are unsightly and it brings the whole area down.”

The smashed glass from the broken window in the van could be a danger to nearby residents and local kids that hang around in the street.

Mr Cuthbert, 53, called the police but they said abandoned vehicles are not a police matter. The primary school teacher added: “I think it’s certainly a health and safety matter you know with the jagged glass.”

After a man was assaulted last week on Brierfield Terrace, worries about increased anti-social behaviour in the area are rising. Mr Cuthbert said there have been reports of people coming to the door with knives from nearby residents and increases in anti-social behaviour.

The abandoned vehicle could help reflect this behaviour. He added: “I’m a primary school teacher so I know just how these things act like magnets.”

Mr Cuthbert said: “I just hope this all gets sorted out.

“I mean you’ve got to think of the mentality of someone who smashes up a van in a residential area and puts that sort of spray paint on it. If you can do that to van you can do it to any vehicle.”

Why has the van been left for so long?

Over 98% of vehicles on the road are taxed correctly and taxes paid on time. For the 2% of vehicles left untaxed on the road, DVLA will enforce action, such as clamping and impounding untaxed vehicles.

According to DVLA, after a vehicle has been clamped, it is left for a short amount of time to allow for payment to be made. If it is left unclaimed and untaxed, it will then be removed to the vehicle pound.

A spokeswoman for DVLA said: “As part of their day-to-day enforcement, DVLA’s national wheel clamping partner goes to different areas of the country to carry out enforcement activity, including clamping and impounding untaxed vehicles seen on the road.

“It is right that we take action against those who break the law by driving an untaxed vehicle. It’s never be easier to tax a vehicle using DVLA’s online vehicle tax service and direct debit.”

As the vandalised van was found to be untaxed, NSL, DVLA’s national wheel clamping partner, is able to take action. The vehicle will be impounded first thing tomorrow morning.