‘Winds were stronger than Arwen’: SSEN battles to get final customers back online

Some 1,900 households and businesses in rural Aberdeenshire remain without power this morning.

As Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) continue the battle to get customers back onto the grid it said it had made “significant progress”.

The power network company said it would not be until later today that the remaining customers offline in rural Aberdeenshire, and some in Highland, are restored.

In all, more than 115,000 properties had at some point since Friday across the UK had been without power since Storms Malik and Corrie hit the area. SSEN said the storms of the last few days had been stronger than Arwen.

On Monday morning the majority of outages were in Aberdeenshire and Highland.

Since Friday, SSEN’s network experienced more than 450 HV faults caused by fallen trees and wind-borne debris striking overhead power lines.

Final push to get customers back on grid

SSEN said the winds, which reached 93mph over the weekend and into Monday morning, were stronger than Arwen.

Richard Gough, director of distribution system operations at SSEN, said: “We have started our final push and aim to restore power to the vast majority of customers today.

“For the pockets of customers that will remain without supply into Wednesday, we are prioritising welfare and support, working closely with local resilience partners.

“We would like to apologise to all customers affected and would like to encourage any customer concerned to give our dedicated teams a call on 105, where we can provide additional support and guidance.”

It said that as well as its regional engineers it had brought in a further 500 staff from other parts of the UK and Ireland to bring the area back online.

Customers will be reconnected today

A spokesman for SSEN said: ” Small pockets of customers, mostly in rural Aberdeenshire, will be reconnected today.

“SSEN continues to enhance resources and welfare provisions in the region, working closely with local resilience partnerships to help coordinate community response and provide support to customers affected.

“For customers without power who need support and are unable to make alternative arrangements to stay with family or a friend, SSEN will reimburse reasonable costs for alternative accommodation.”

Customers unable to access welfare facilities and who remain off supply may claim back the cost of meals up to £15 per person. Customers are being asked to keep copies of receipts for any claims.

Do not approach damage to SSEN equipment but report it on 105

SSEN continues to urge customers not to approach any damage to its equipment and instead, report it to SSEN by calling 105 or via its Power Track App and engineers will investigate as soon as possible.