A96 at Huntly still shut as repairs carried out at wind-battered petrol station

By Lauren Taylor
February 2, 2022, 9:58 am Updated: February 2, 2022, 12:13 pm
Emergency services were called to the petrol station in Huntly early yesterday morning.
A major north-east road remains shut – more than 24 hours after a Huntly petrol station roof was damaged in high winds.

Police closed the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, between Inverurie and Huntly, early on Tuesday morning after concern was raised for the Gulf petrol station’s roof.

It is still shut today as repairs get under way.

In the meantime, motorists are facing a lengthy diversion via Rothiemay.

The route via Rothiemay. Supplied by DCT Media.

HGV drivers travelling to Aberdeen are advised to use a separate diversion by turning right onto the A97 until Edinbanchory, following the A944 until Kingsford before turning onto the A90 which will take them northbound to the A96.

When Storm Malik first hit at the weekend, the Gulf station again suffered damage with emergency services called.

The forecourt is closed as repair work is carried out on the roof.

A spokesman for Certas Energy, who runs Gulf in the UK, said: “There have been extremely high winds at our site in Strathbogie.

“As a matter of precaution, the site has been closed and a road diversion has been put in place by local authorities.

“As soon as the winds eased, we commissioned repair and replacement works, which are currently taking place.”

